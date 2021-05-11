SSCS vs CCP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's St Lucia T10 Blast match - May 11, 2021

In the 24th match of the St Lucia T10 Blast tournament, the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will lock horns with Choiseul Coal Pots at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars are currently in second spot on the points table with three wins in five matches. Their previous game against the Mon Repos Stars ended without a result. Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will be looking to win more games in order to stay in the top four of the points table.

Meanwhile, Choiseul Coal Pots are in third spot on the points table with two wins in five matches they have played so far. In their previous encounter, Pots defeated the Mon Repos Stars by eight wickets.

The Soufriere Sulphur City Stars look a more dominant side but the Pots can cause an upset as well.

Squads to choose from

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars

Ashley Hippolyte, Keither Prospere, Denver Didier, Xytus Emmanuel, Wayne Prospere, Kervell Prospere, Jervan Charles, Quint Mesmain, Shanii Mesmain (c), Bradley Tisson, Kevin Gassie, Dalius Monrose, Tenncay Hippolyte (w)

Choiseul Coal Pots

Nick Joseph, Bronte Bess (c), Clem St. Rose, Stephane Theophane, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Alvinaus Simon, Canice Richardson, Sky Lafeuillee, Valange St. Ange, Vince Smith, Tristan Norbal, Jason Simon

Probable Playing XIs

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars

Shani Mesmain (c), Keither Prospere, Bradley Tisson, Dalius Monrose, Kevin Gassie, Ashely Hippoltye, Tenancy Hipppoltye (wk), Jervan Charles, Xytus Emmanuel, Julian Sylvester, Kervell Prospere

Choiseul Coal Pots

Vince Smith, Junior Henry, Jason Simon (c) (wk), Nick Joseph, Valange St. Ange, Tristan Norbal, Clem St. Rose, Stephane Theophane, Sky Lafeuillee, Alvinaus Simon, Audy Alexander

Match Details

Match: Soufriere Sulphur City Stars vs Choiseul Coal Pots, Match 24

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

Date and Time (IST): 11th May, 11:00 PM

Pitch report

The pitch seemed a bit on the slower side last time around but the batsmen managed to breach the 100-run mark with their hard-hitting skills. The pacers are trying their best to do well with a little bit of swing in the powerplay overs.

Spinners are expected to get a little bit of a turn in the middle overs. However, it’s more of a batting wicket and we can expect scores of 110-130 for the batting first teams.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SSCS vs CCP)

SSCS vs CCP Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Julian Sylvester, Tenancy Hipppoltye, Audy Alexander, Xytus Emmanuel, Junior Henry, Shani Mesmain, Bradley Tisson, Alvinaus Simon, Kervell Prospere, Jervan Charles, Clem St. Rose

Captain: Shani Mesmain Vice-captain: Audy Alexander

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Julian Sylvester, Jason Simon, Audy Alexander, Xytus Emmanuel, Vince Smith, Shani Mesmain, Bradley Tisson, Valange St. Ange, Kervell Prospere, Jervan Charles, Sky Lafeuillee

Captain: Julian Sylvester Vice-captain: Xytus Emmanuel