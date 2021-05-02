SSCS vs LBR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast Match - May 3rd, 2021

The Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will take on the Laborie Bay Royals in the sixth match of the St Lucia T10 Blast on Monday.

The Soufriere Sulphur City Stars began their St Lucia T10 Blast campaign with a rampant seven-wicket victory over Vieux Fort South Sunrisers. However, they ended up losing to the Micoud Eagles by nine wickets in their second match. The The Soufriere Sulphur City will be aiming to return to winning ways on Monday.

The Laborie Bay Royals, on the other hand, were beaten by the Micoud Eagles by 24 runs in their St Lucia T10 Blast opener. They then continued their winning momentum by beating the Vieux Fort South Sunrisers by 49 runs in their second game

Squads to choose from:

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars

Shani Mesmain (C), Ashley Hippolyte, Bradley Tisson, Denver Didier, Xytus Emmanuel, Wayne Prospere, Julian Sylvester (WK), Kervel Propere, Kevin Grassie, Quint Mesmain, Tenacy Hippolyte (WK), Jervan Charles, Dalius Monrose and Keither Prospere.

Laborie Bay Royals

Awene Edward (c), Daran Pierre, Sanjay Pamphile, Jordan Emmanuel, Romain Ramroach, Calvin Stanislaus, Quincy St. Rose, Denlee Anthony (wk), Michael Francois, Shervin George (wk), Nick Andrew, Tyran Theodore, Rick Moses

Predicted Playing XIs

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars

Julian Sylvester, Tennacy Hippoltye (wk), Ashely Hippoltye, Xytus Emmanuel, Shani Mesmain (c), Bradley Tisson, Dalius Monrose, Wayne Prospere, Kevin Gassie, Jervan Charles, Kervell Prospere

Laborie Bay Royals

Awene Edward (c), Denlee Anthony, Michael Francois, Shervin George (wk), Nick Andrew, Tyran Theodore, Rick Moses, Daran Jn. Pierre, Sanjay Pamphile, Romain Ramroach, Quincy St. Rose

Match Details

Match: Soufriere Sulphur City Stars vs Laborie Bay Royals, 6th Match

Venue: Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

Date and Time: 3rd May, 2021, 12:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

The Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has a balanced track, which assists both the batsmen and bowlers. The pitch is better suited for the pacers than the spinners, with the average score at the venue in the T10 format being 92 runs.

St Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SSCS vs LBR)

SSCS vs LBR Dream11 Tips - St Lucia T10 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Julian Sylvester, Quincy St. Rose, Xytus Emmanuel, Awene Edward, Shani Mesmain, Rick Moses, Sanjay Pamphile, Tyran Theodore, Michael Francois, Wayne Prospere, Kervell Prospere

Captain: Shani Mesmain. Vice-captain: Julian Sylvester

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Julian Sylvester, Denlee Anthony, Quincy St. Rose, Xytus Emmanuel, Awene Edward, Shani Mesmain, Rick Moses, Sanjay Pamphile, Tyran Theodore, Michael Francois, Wayne Prospere

Captain: Rick Moses. Vice-captain: Sanjay Pamphile