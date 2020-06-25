SSCS vs MAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast Match - June 25th, 2020

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars take on Mabouya Constrictors in Match 5 of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2020.

The first game on Day 3 of the St. Lucia T10 Blast pits Soufriere Sulphur City Stars against Mabouya Constrictor. Both teams are coming on the back of heavy defeats and will be looking to improve their overall performance in the next fixture.

The City Stars from Soufriere lost the tournament opener to Choiseful Clay Pots by 8 wickets after they could only put up 90/5 in their 10 overs. Mon Repos Stars thrashed Mabouya Constrictor by 56 runs after their score of 152/4 in their allotted overs proved to be a bit too much for the chasing team.

That said, you can expect both teams to come out all guns blazing to prove themselves, and get off the mark in the tournament.

Squads to choose from

Soufriere Sulphur City

Ashley Hippoltye, Bradley Tisson, Julia Sylvester, Tennacy Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain, Kevin Gassie, Dalius Monrose, Denver Didier, Quint Mesmain, Kervell Prospere, Sanjay Pamphile, Wayne Prospere and Xytus Emmanuel.

Mabouya Constrictor

Christian Ange, Dale Smith, Denzel James, Chard Polius, Nean Deterville, Rick Smith, Randal Rithal, Murgaran Shoulette, Maius Stanislaus, Shem Severin, Zachary Edmund, Lennice Modeste and Orey Changoo.

Predicted Playing XI

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars

Tennacy Hippoltye, Xytus Emmanuel, Ashley Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain(c), Dalius Monrose, Denver Didier, Quint Mesmain, Wayne Prospere, Sanjay Pamphile, Bradley Tisson and Kervell Prospere

Mabouya Constrictor

Orey Changoo, Denzel James(wk), Chard Polius, Deterville, Rick Smith, Murgaran Shoulette(c), Maius Stanislaus, Shem Severin, Zachary Edmund, Christian Ange, Lennice Modeste

Match Details

Match: Soufriere Sulphur City Stars v Mabouya Constrictor

Date: June 25th, 2020 at 10.00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia

Pitch Report

The second day’s fixtures in the St. Lucia T10 Blast further emphasised the fact that the pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground is a batting paradise. The cloud cover does bring up the possibility of swing for the pacers, while there could also be some showers at some point in the day.

St. Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D James, C Polius, R Smith, S Mesmain, M Shoulette, D Monrose, Q Mesmain, D Didier, S Severin, Z Edmund, B Tisson

Captain - D Monrose, Vice-captain - M Shoulette

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D James, O Changoo, C Polius, R Smith, X Emmanuel, M Shoulette, D Monrose, Q Mesmain, S Severin, Z Edmund, B Tisson

Captain - B Tisson, Vice-captain - D Monrose

All matches of the St. Lucia T10 Blast will be streamed live on the Fancode app.