SSCS vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast Match - May 1st, 2021

The Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will take on the Micoud Eagles in the third match of the St Lucia T10 Blast on Saturday.

The Soufriere Sulphur City Stars, who endured a tough time in the inaugural edition of the St Lucia T10 Blast last year after failing to register a single win, started their campaign with a win this time around.

The Micoud Eagles were also victorious in their opening St Lucia T10 Blast fixture. They have a stellar batting order and are led by T20 World Cup winning captain Darren Sammy. They defeated the Laborie Bay Royals comfortably by 24 runs in their first match.

Squads to choose from:

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars

Shani Mesmain (C), Ashley Hippolyte, Bradley Tisson, Denver Didier, Xytus Emmanuel, Wayne Prospere, Julian Sylvester (WK), Kervel Propere, Kevin Grassie, Quint Mesmain, Tenacy Hippolyte (WK), Jervan Charles, Dalius Monrose and Keither Prospere.

Micoud Eagles

Daren Sammy (c), Nereville Florence, Luke, JN. Pierre, Daren Sammy Jr, Murlan Sammy, Lanse Sammy, Tarrique Edward, Shervin Charles, Travis Gifford, Garvin Serieux Jr, Mervin Wells, Michael Charlery, Kuston Jules, Winnel Felix, Earvin Frederick

Predicted Playing XIs

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars

S Mesmain, A Hippolyte, B Tisson, X Emmanuel, W Prospere, J Sylvester, K Grassie, Q Mesmain, J Charles, D Monrose, K Prospere.

Micoud Eagle

G Serieux, M Wells, W Felix, T Edward, D Sammy, S Charles, M Sammy, T Gifford, E Frederick, L Sammy, K Jules

Match Details

Match: Soufriere Sulphur City Stars vs Micoud Eagle, 3rd Match, St Lucia T10 Blast

Venue: Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

Date and Time: 1st May, 2021, 10:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has a balanced track, which assists both batsmen and bowlers. The pitch is more favorable to the pacers and the average score at the venue in the T10 format is 92 runs.

St Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SSCS vs ME)

SSCS vs ME Dream11 Tips - St Lucia T10 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Sylvester, S Charles, M Wells, M Sammy, D Sammy, S Mesmain, B Tisson, W Prospere, K Prospere, M Charlery, T Grifford

Captain: S Mesmain. Vice-captain: M Sammy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Sylvester, S Charles, M Wells, M Sammy, X Emmanuel, D Sammy, S Mesmain, B Tisson, W Prospere, K Prospere, M Charlery

Captain: D Sammy. Vice-captain: S Charles