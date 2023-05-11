SSCS vs ME Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for St. Lucia T10 Blast 2023, Match 3

The Soufriere Sulpher City Stars will take on the Micoud Eagles (SSCS vs ME) in the third match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2023 on Thursday, May 11. The Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St. Lucia will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SSCS vs ME Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Both teams will be playing their first game of the competition and will be looking to begin the season on a high note.

Bradley Tisson, Kevin Gassie, Wayne Prospere, and Jervan Charles are the most important players in the Soufriere Sulpher City Stars' line-up. Meanwhile, Mervin Wells, Daren Sammy, Murlan Sammy, and Kuston Jules will be the players to watch out for in the Micoud Eagles squad.

SSCS vs ME Match Details, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2023

The third match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2023 will be played on Thursday, May 11, at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet. The game is set to take place at 10:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Soufriere Sulpher City Stars vs Micoud Eagles, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2023, Match 3.

Date and Time: May 11, 2023, Thursday; 09:30 pm IST.

Venue: Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St. Lucia.

SSCS vs ME, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St. Lucia is ideal for batting, with some minor assistance available for bowlers. While pacers should find some swing early on, batters will be able to score big if they take their time before getting going. The average score at this venue is 120 runs.

SSCS vs ME probable playing 11s for today’s match

SSCS injury/team news

No major injury updates for the Soufriere Sulpher City Stars heading into this contest.

SSCS Probable Playing 11

Ashely Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain, Julian Sylvester (wk), Bradley Tisson, Kevin Gassie, Wayne Prospere, Jervan Charles, Dalius Monrose, Xytus Emmanuel, Jaquain Mesmain, Acquinas Sylvester.

ME injury/team news

No major injury updates for the Micoud Eagles ahead of their first match of the St. Lucia T10 2023.

ME Probable Playing 11

Winnel Felix (wk), Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Daren Sammy, Murlan Sammy, Kuston Jules, Michel Charlery, Travis Grifford, Lanse Sammy, Kern Xavier, Darren Sammy Jr

Today's SSCS vs ME Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Julian Sylvester

Julian Sylvester is an attacking-style batter who has consistently scored crucial runs in the top order. Such exploits make him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

Top Batter Pick

Shervin Charles

He has scored 211 runs in 11 T10 matches, with the top score being 44, and could be a good pick for your fantasy team for this St. Lucia T10 contest.

Top All-rounder Pick

Daren Sammy

Daren Sammy is the frontline all-rounder for his side and one of the most experienced players in this competition. His all-round skills and tactical nous make him an extremely valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

Top Bowler Pick

Darren Sammy Jr

Darren Sammy Jr is a top bowling option for his side. He has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 14.85 and could prove to be a valuable pick for your fantasy team for this St. Lucia T10 contest.

SSCS vs ME match captain and vice-captain choices

Bradley Tisson

Bradley Tisson has done exceptionally well with the bat, scoring 71 runs in hist last six games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy side for this St. Lucia T10 encounter.

Jervan Charles

Jervan Charles' current form is outstanding, with the batter racking up runs for fun. He is a must-have on your fantasy team for this upcoming contest.

5 Must-picks for SSCS vs ME Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Murlan Sammy

Dalius Monrose

Xytus Emmanuel

Kuston Jules

Michel Charles

SSCS vs ME match expert tips

Murlan Sammy and Kuston Jules are the best all-rounder picks for this match as they are expected to bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. Kevin Gassie is another good pick for your SSCS vs ME Dream11 fantasy team.

SSCS vs ME Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Head-to-Head League

Soufriere Sulpher City Stars vs Micoud Eagles - Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion Team 1 (Head to Head League)

Wicketkeeper: J Sylvester.

Batters: S Charles, M Wells, X Emmanuel, D Monrose.

All-rounders: M Sammy, M Mesimain, B Tisson.

Bowlers: D Sammy Jr, L Sammy, M Charlery.

SSCS vs ME Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Grand League

Soufriere Sulpher City Stars vs Micoud Eagles - Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion Team 2 (Grand League)

Wicketkeeper: W Felix.

Batters: S Charles, X Emmanuel, D Monrose.

All-rounders: M Sammy, M Mesimain, B Tisson, Daren Sammy.

Bowlers: D Sammy Jr, L Sammy, M Charlery.

