SSD vs JCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden T10, Match 28

The 28th match of the ECS Sweden T10 will see Seaside CC (SSD) squaring off against Jinnah CC (JCC) at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm on Saturday, June 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SSD vs JCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Seaside CC have won one of their last two matches. Jinnah CC, on the other hand, have three victories in five games.

Seaside CC have a talented roster, but Jinnah CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SSD vs JCC Match Details

The 28th match of the ECS Sweden T10 will be played on June 10 at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. The game is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SSD vs JCC, Match 28

Date and Time: 10th June 2023, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Stockholm Tigers and Jinnah CC, where a total of 164 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

SSD vs JCC Form Guide

SSD - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

JCC - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

SSD vs JCC Probable Playing XI

SSD Playing XI

No injury updates

Umair Chaudhry, Sahibzad Abdul Haq, Shafaat Ali Syed ©, Harinder Koranga (wk), Sachin Karunakar, Zawwar Hussain, Mujtaba Hakim, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Anil Gadariya, Manuj Jadvest, Ashiq Hussain

JCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Faraan Chaudhry, Azeem Amin, Tasaduq Hussain, Sameer Khan, Jamal Nasir, Sharjeel Sadaqat, Waqar Hassan ©, Kamran Zia (wk), Muhammad Bilal, Shahzad Ali, Musab Zia

SSD vs JCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Koranga

H Koranga is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. K Zia is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

F Chaudhry

U Chaudary and F Chaudhry are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Amin played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Ali Syed

S Ali Khan and S Ali Syed are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. T Hussain is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Sadaqat

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Hussain and S Sadaqat. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Nasir is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SSD vs JCC match captain and vice-captain choices

S Ali Khan

S Ali Khan will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 388 points in the last five matches.

S Ali Syed

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Al Syed as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 296 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for SSD vs JCC, Match 28

S Al Syed

S Ali Khan

S Sadaqat

T Hussain

Z Hussain

Seaside CC vs Jinnah CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 5 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Seaside CC vs Jinnah CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Koranga

Batters: U Chaudary, F Chaudhry

All-rounders: T Hussain, Z Hussain, S Ali Syed (vc), S Ali Khan (c)

Bowlers: J Nasir, T Hussain, S Sadaqat, B Muhammad

Seaside CC vs Jinnah CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Koranga

Batters: U Chaudary

All-rounders: T Hussain, Z Hussain, S Ali Syed (c), S Ali Khan (vc)

Bowlers: J Nasir, T Hussain, S Sadaqat, A Hussain, M Hakim

