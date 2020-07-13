SSD vs JKP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Gothenburg Match - July 14th, 2020

The first ECS T10 game on Tuesday has Seaside CC taking on Jonkoping CA in Kviberg, Gothenburg. Seaside CC didn't break a sweat in their opening encounter as they chased down 101 against Almhult CC.

They will look to extend their winning run against Jonkoping CA, who play their first game of the tournament. Jonkoping have a decent roster and could prove to be tough competition for Seaside, in what promises to be another entertaining game in the ECS T10 Gothenburg.

Squads to choose from

Seaside CC

Ammar Zafar, Umair Chaudary, Harinder Koranga, Arfan Arif, Rubal Pathak, Shivakumar Gangannavar, Mokhtar Ghulami, Shreyas Murthy, Zawwar Hussain, Zahoor Sabir, Imam Shaik, Ashiq Hussain, Aditya Arora, Ibrahim Khan, Usman Sarwar and Babar Farooq

Jonkoping CA

Bilal Munir, Babar Rehman, Muhammad Qasim, Naser Batcha, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Mustaafa Zabihullah, Tariq Bashir, Talha Omer, Muhammad Ismail, Riaz Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Noman Jan, Fahim Mandozai, Bhavya Patel, Sahargul Shirzad, Mansoor Afzal, Adil Javiad, Zabiullah Zadran and Sohail Zia

Predicted Playing XIs

Seaside CC

A Zafar, U Chaudary, A Arif, M Ghulami, H Koranga, R Pathak, Z Sabir, I Shaik, A Hussain, U Sarwar, A Arora

Jonkoping CA

B Munir, B Rehman, M Qasim, S Ibrahimkhil, M Islam, R Khan, N Jan, B Patel, M Afzal, S Zia and S Shirzad

Match Details

Match: Seaside CC vs Jonkoping CA

Date: 14th July 2020, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg, Gothenburg

Pitch Report

The pitch in Kviberg is a pretty good one to bat on with not much help on offer for the bowlers. With the ball coming on nicely, the batters have used the shorter boundaries to their advantage with scores in excess of 90 being put up on the opening day. The conditions aren't expected to change too much with either side looking to bat first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Gothenburg League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SSD vs JKP Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Koranga, M Ghulami, U Chaudary, S Ibrahimkhil, M Qasim, I Shaik, M Ismail, A Hussain, U Sarwar, Z Zadran and B Patel

Captain: M Ghulami, Vice-Captain: M Ismail

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Munir, M Ghulami, A Arif, S Ibrahimkhil, M Qasim, I Shaik, M Ismail, A Hussain, U Sarwar, R Khan and B Patel

Captain: M Qasim, Vice-Captain: M Ghulami