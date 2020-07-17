SSD vs JKP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Gothenburg Match - July 18th, 2020

The final of the ECS T10 Gothenburg is upon as Seaside CC and Jonkoping are set to clash swords in Kviberg.

Both teams have been excellent in the competition and have not lost a single encounter. While Seaside CC beat Linkoping for the second time in two days, Jonkoping CA thrashed Watan Zalmi in the other semi-final to set-up this marquee clash.

A mouth-watering match awaits cricket fans with not much to separate the two sides, both on paper and in terms of performances.

Thus, the stakes have been raised a notch, considering only one team can emerge from the rubble with their unbeaten streak intact.

Squads to choose from

Seaside CC

Ammar Zafar, Umair Chaudary, Harinder Koranga, Arfan Arif, Rubal Pathak, Shivakumar Gangannavar, Mokhtar Ghulami, Shreyas Murthy, Zawwar Hussain, Zahoor Sabir, Imam Shaik, Ashiq Hussain, Aditya Arora, Ibrahim Khan, Usman Sarwar and Babar Farooq

Jonkoping CA

Bilal Munir, Babar Rehman, Muhammad Qasim, Naser Batcha, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Mustafa Zabihullah, Tariq Bashir, Talha Omer, Muhammad Ismail, Riaz Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Noman Jan, Fahim Mandozai, Bhavya Patel, Sahargul Shirzad, Mansoor Afzal, Adil Javiad, Zabiullah Zadran and Sohail Zia

Predicted Playing XIs

Seaside CC

U Chaudary, M Ghulami, H Koranga, R Pathak, U Sarwar, Z Hussain, A Arif, I Khan, S Murthy, I Shaik and A Hussain

Jonkoping CA

M Ismail, S Shirzad, B Munir, M Tanveer, B Patel, R Khan, A Javaid, M Qasim, S Ibrahimkhil, N Batcha and Z Zadran

Match Details

Match: Seaside CC vs Jonkoping CA

Date: 17th July 2020, at 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg, Gothenburg

Pitch Report

The pitch has slowed down a tad, with the batsmen unable to get going in the power-play overs. While variable bounce has kept the batsmen on their toes, they should also be wary of the pacers early on.

With the spinners not getting much turn off the surface, the batsmen could take them on in the middle overs with 85 being a par total at this venue.

ECS T10 Gothenburg League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SSD vs JKP Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Koranga, M Ghulami, N Batcha, S Ibrahimkhil, Z Hussain, R Khan, M Tanveer, I Shaik, A Hussain, Z Zadran and S Shirzad

Captain: N Batcha, Vice-Captain: H Koranga

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Koranga, M Ghulami, N Batcha, S Murthy, Z Hussain, M Ismail, U Sarwar, I Shaik, A Hussain, Z Zadran and S Shirzad

Captain: N Batcha, Vice-Captain: M Ghulami