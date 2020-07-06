SSK vs MCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Match - July 7th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SSK vs MAR match of ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

Marsta CC takes on Stockholm Super Kings in Match 8 of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Dream11 Fantasy

The third ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League match of the day pits Stockholm Super Kings against Marsta CC at the Karsby Cricket Center. While Stockholm Super Kings played two games on Monday, this game would be Marsta's second game of the day.

The Super Kings had a great start to the tournament with them thumping Stockholm International Cricket Club. With prior knowledge of the conditions, the Super Kings hold the edge heading into this game, although they must underestimate Marsta CC at their peril.

Furthermore, both teams would be eager to notch up two points on the board in their bid to seal a knockout berth.

Squads to choose from

Stockholm Super Kings

Sembian Sundarpandian, Rahul Gowthaman, Bhargav Mahesh, Bala Moni, Gokul Balakrishnan, Shyam Balasubramanian, Dakshinamoorthy Muthumanickam, Anbarasan Thamizharasan, Pradeep Rao, Kamraj Kandasamy, Preetham Harinath

Marsta CC

Waqas Anis, Shahin Heydari, Shahid Mustafa, Umair Muzamal, Danish Jahanzeb, Asif Loan, Mushtaq Aslam, Aweem Ullah, Amjad Khawaja, Hamid Mehmood, Ahsan Rafique, Fahad Waqas, Sweed Ullah, Usman Arif, Qaiser Ilyas, Waqas Haider, Junaid Khan, Yasir Ali, Ajmal Raza, Sohail Khan, Waseem-ul-Haq, Faisal Iqbal, Bilal Momand, Kamran Ali, Zahid Naqwi, Qambar Syed, Zulfiqar Ali, Ghulam Hassan and Piyal Rehman

Predicted Playing XIs

Stockholm Super Kings

S Balasubramanian, B Mahesh, R Gowthaman, P Marani, K Kandasamy, A Thamizharasan, S Sundarapandian, V Natarajan, G Prashanth, P Rao and R Balakrishnan

Marsta CC

W Anis, U Muzamal, D Jahanzeb, M Aslam, S Ullah, U Arif, Q Ilyas, F Iqbal, B Momand, K Ali and P Rehman

Match Details

Match: Stockholm Super Kings vs Marsta CC

Date: 7th July 2020, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring encounter is on the cards with the bowlers not being accorded a lot of help from the track.

While the odd ball has kept low, the short nature of the boundaries makes the bowlers' tasks more arduous. Thus, the bowlers have stuck to defensive lines and one reckons that that might be the best modus operandi, considering the conditions.

With the pitch not expected to change through the course of the game, both captains might look to chase on winning the toss.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SSK vs MCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Anis, S Balasubramanian, B Mahesh, R Gowthaman, U Muzamal, A Thamizharasan, K Kandasamy, S Ullah, F Iqbal, B Momand and V Natarajan

Captain: A Thamizharasan, Vice-Captain: U Muzamal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Anis, S Balasubramanian, C Samuel, R Gowthaman, U Muzamal, A Thamizharasan, K Kandasamy, S Ullah, F Iqbal, P Marani and V Natarajan

Captain: U Muzamal, Vice-Captain: P Marani

