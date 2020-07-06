STT vs AZ-U23 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Match - July 7th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for STT vs AZ-U23 match of ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020

Stockholm Tigers take on Alby Zalmi U-23 in Match 7 of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Dream11 Fantasy

Match 7 of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020 pits hot favourites Alby Zalmi U-23 against Stockholm Tigers at the Karsby Cricket Center. Both teams have endured contrasting starts to their campaigns.

While a rampant Nacka CC side gave Stockholm Tigers a reality check, Alby Zalmi U-23 hardly broke a sweat en route a relatively easy win against Spanga United CC.

Thus, Alby Zalmi should head into this game as the favourites owing to their superior strength in all three departments.

However, they need to wary of Stockholm Tigers' batting unit, which looks quite formidable on paper.

With two massive points up for grabs in this encounter, we can brace ourselves for a titanic tussle come Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Alby Zalmi U-23 CC

Ismail Zia, Amanullah Safi, Faraan Chaudhry, Basir Sahebi, Rohollah Stanikzai, Zabi Niazy, Zia Alozai, Talha Masoud, Mashal Khan, Rukshan Nawalage, Muneeb Safi, Faseeh Choudhary, Yaqob Safi, Munir Safi, Sami Khalil, Usman Jabbar, Abdullah Khalil, Noman Fawjoon, Arif Hussain

Stockholm Tigers

Tanin Ahmad, Humayun Kabir, Hafizur Rahman, Rashedul Islam, Raz Imtiaz, Bipu Rais, Liton Sarkar, Roni Gupta, Arif Hossain, Faruk Ahmed, Ahmed Kawsar, Bappy Chowdhury, Rizvi Hoque, Asif Ferdous, Sayem Chowdhury, Shahnawazur Rahman, Akash Islam, Rudro Karim

Predicted Playing XIs

Alby Zalmi U-23

I Zia, F Chaudhry, Z Alozai, R Stanikzai, Z Niazy, T Masoud, F Choudhary, M Khan, S Khalil, A Khalil and U Jabbar

Stockholm Tigers

F Ahmed, R Hoque, H Kabir, S Chowdhury, T Ahmed, H Rahman, A Ferdous, B Rais, A Islam, L Sarkar and R Gupta

Match Details

Match: Alby Zalmi U-23 vs Stockholm Tigers

Date: 7th July 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Karsby Cricket Center is a good batting track with Nacka CC notching up an astonishing 166 in their allotted ten overs on Monday.

The pitch shouldn't change much for this game as well with the ball expected to come on to the bat nicely.

Although there might be some movement on offer with the new ball, the seamers might find it tough to contain the batsmen once the ball gets old.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

STT vs AZ-U23 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Kabir, I Zia, F Chaudhry, Z Alozai, Z Niazy, F Ahmed, F Choudhary, A Ferdous, A Islam, S Khalil and A Khalil

Captain: Z Alozai, Vice-Captain: F Ahmed

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Ahmed, I Zia, F Chaudhry, Z Alozai, Z Niazy, F Ahmed, L Sarkar, S Chowdhury, A Islam, S Khalil and A Khalil

Captain: F Chaudhry, Vice-Captain: Z Alozai

