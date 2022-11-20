ST-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women’s Big Bash League, Match 56 

Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W) will lock horns with Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W) in the 56th match of the Women’s Big Bash League at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney on Sunday, November 20. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about ST-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Sydney Thunder Women have won only one out of their 13 matches. They lost their last game against Sydney Sixers by 18 runs. Adelaide Strikers Women, on the other hand, have won seven out of their 13 games. They won their last match against Hobart Hurricanes by eight wickets.

ST-W vs AS-W Match Details

The 56th match of the Women’s Big Bash League will be played at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney on Sunday, November 20. The match is set to take place at 11.45 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ST-W vs AS-W, Women’s Big Bash League, Match 56

Date and Time: November 20, 2022, 11:45 am IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

ST-W vs AS-W Pitch Report

The track at the North Sydney Oval is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. The pacers will be seen troubling the batters due to the double-paced nature of the pitch. The spinners can be a bit handy too. Last two of three matches have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 170

Average second innings score: 163

ST-W vs AS-W Form Guide (Previous Matches)

ST-W: L-L-NR-L-L

AS-W: W-L-NR-L-W

ST-W vs AS-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

ST-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

ST-W Probable Playing 11

Tammy Beaumont, Phoebe Litchfield, Amy Jones, Rachael Haynes, Cloe Tryon, Olivia Porter, Sammy Jo Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Lauren Smith, Belinda Vakarewa, and Samantha Bates.

AS-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

AS-W Probable Playing 11

Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath, Deandra Dottin, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Tegan McPharlin, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, and Anesu Mushangwe,

ST-W vs AS-W Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Amy Jones (13 matches, 200 runs, Strike Rate: 108.52)

Along with being in good form with the bat, Jones has been a safe pair of gloves behind the stumps. She has mustered 200 runs in 13 matches.

Top Batter Pick

Katie Mack (13 matches, 308 runs, Strike Rate: 109.22)

Katie has smashed 308 runs at a strike rate of 109.22 in 13 matches. She could also play a big knock on Sunday.

Top All-rounder Pick

Deandra Dottin (13 matches, 207 runs and 8 wickets, Strike Rate: 79.91 and Economy Rate: 6.42)

Dottin has been a match winner with her performances from both ends. She has amassed 207 runs while scalping eight wickets in 13 matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Amanda Wellington (13 matches, 19 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.81)

Amanda is a genuine wicket-taker who has taken wickets at regular intervals. She has picked up 19 wickets in 13 matches.

ST-W vs AS-W match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Deandra Dottin

Dottin has been performing consistently with both the bat and ball. She has scored 207 runs while picking up eight wickets in 13 matches.

Sammy Jo Johnson

Sammy has delivered significant match-winning performances throughout the tournament. She has mustered 117 runs while scalping five wickets in 13 matches.

5 Must-pick players with stats for ST-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Amanda Wellington - 19 wickets in 13 matches

Deandra Dottin - 207 runs and 8 wickets in 13 matches.

Sammy Jo Johnson - 117 runs and 5 wickets in 13 matches.

Katie Mack - 308 runs in 13 matches.

Amy Jones - 200 runs in 13 matches.

ST-W vs AS-W match expert tips

Deandra Dottin could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as she can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

ST-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 56, Head to Head League

ST-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction - WBBL

ST-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Tammy Beaumont, Laura Wolvaardt, Rachael Haynes

All-rounders: Deandra Dottin, Tahlia McGrath, Sammy Jo Johnson

Bowlers: M Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Belinda Vakarewa, Darcie Brown

ST-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 56, Grand League

ST-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction - WBBL

ST-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Tammy Beaumont, Laura Wolvaardt, Katie Mack, Phoebe Litchfield

All-rounders: Deandra Dottin, Tahlia McGrath, Sammy Jo Johnson

Bowlers: M Schutt, Suzie Bates, Darcie Brown

