ST-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 29

Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W) will take on the Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W) in the 29th Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2022 game at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday, November 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ST-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

The Sydney Thunder are currently placed in the bottom half of the table, winning just one out of their six completed games so far. Although youngsters Sam Bates and Phoebe Litchfield have impressed, the Thunder have not clicked as a unit in the tournament.

They are next up against a strong Brisbane Heat side who have eight points in seven matches, with their batting unit delivering more often than not. Although they will start as the favorites, the Heat will be wary of what the Thunder are capable of doing, making for a cracking contest in Hobart.

ST-W vs BH-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The 29th match of WBBL 2022 will see the Brisbane Heat Women take on the Sydney Thunder Women at the Bellerive Oval. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ST-W vs HB-W, WBBL 2022, Match 29

Date and Time: 4th November 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

ST-W vs BH-W Form Guide

Sydney Thunder: W-NR-L-NR-L

Brisbane Heat: W-W-W-L-L

ST-W vs BH-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sydney Thundred injury/team news

Amy Jones is doubtful for this game.

Sydney Thunder probable playing 11

Phoebe Litchfield, Tammy Beaumont, Rachael Haynes (c), Olivia Porter, Chloe Tryon, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lea Tahuhu/Amy Jones, Lauren Smith, Hannah Darlington, Belinda Vakarewa and Sam Bates.

Brisbane Heat injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Brisbane Heat.

Brisbane Heat probable playing 11

Georgia Redmayne (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Laura Harris, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Pooja Vastrakar, Nicola Hancock and Courtney Sippel.

ST-W vs BH-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 29

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Georgia Redmayne (7 matches, 225 runs, Average: 37.50)

Georgia Redmayne is the leading run-scorer in the WBBL this season with 225 runs in seven matches. She is averaging 37.50 and has consistently come up with sizeable contributions at the top of the order. Given her form, Redmayne should be a good pick for your ST-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Phoebe Litchfield (8 matches, 199 runs, Average: 28.43)

Phoebe Litchfield is in the midst of a career-best WBBL season, scoring 199 runs in eight matches. She is averaging 28.43 with a strike rate in excess of 100. With Litchfield capable of scoring big runs, she is a top pick for your ST-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Chloe Tryon (32 off 21 and 0/9 in the previous match vs Sydney Sixers)

Chloe Tryon has had an inconsistent run with the Thunder so far, dropping in and out of the side. However, she had a good outing in the previous game, scoring a 21-ball 32. With Tryon adding value with the ball as well, she could be a handy selection in your ST-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Jess Jonassen (7 matches, 13 wickets, Average: 13.77)

Jess Jonassen is one of the top wicket-takers in the tournament, picking up 13 wickets in seven matches. She is averaging 13.77 and has impressed across all phases of an innings. Although Jonassen is batting lower down the order, she is also capable of clearing the boundary at will, making her a must-have in your ST-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

ST-W vs BH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Phoebe Litchfield

Phoebe Litchfield has been the Thunder's best batter with 199 runs at an average of 28.43. Litchfield's previous outing against the Heat this season saw her score a fifty off just 37 balls. With Litchfield in fine form this season, she should be a good captaincy choice for your ST-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

Danielle Wyatt

Danielle Wyatt found some form in the previous game, scoring 34 runs against the Scorchers. She is an experienced campaigner with a WBBL average of 26.94. With Wyatt due for a big score in the tournament, she is a good pick as captain in your ST-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ST-W vs BH-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Phoebe Litchfield 199 runs in 8 matches Georgia Redmayne 225 runs in 7 matches Jess Jonassen 13 wickets in 7 matches Lauren Smith 9 wickets in 8 matches Georgia Voll 157 runs in 7 matches

ST-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match 29

Hannah Darlington played in her first match of the season earlier in the week, scoring 21 runs off just nine balls and picking up a wicket as well. She has a good WBBL record, averaging just 18.56 with the ball in 39 matches. Given her skill-set, Darlington could be a fine differential pick for your ST-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

ST-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

ST-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne

Batters: Danielle Wyatt (c), Rachael Haynes, Phoebe Litchfield (vc), Georgia Voll

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Chloe Tryon, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Belinda Vakarewa, Sam Bates and Hannah Darlington

ST-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

ST-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne

Batters: Danielle Wyatt, Rachael Haynes, Phoebe Litchfield

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Chloe Tryon, Amelia Kerr (c), Charli Knott

Bowlers: Belinda Vakarewa, Lauren Smith and Hannah Darlington (vc)

