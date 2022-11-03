Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
All
Bowl
Sydney Thunder Women
Brisbane Heat Women
1.Phoebe Litchfield
ST-W
. BAT
199
Runs
8 Matches
2.Rachael Haynes
141
Runs
3.Tammy Beaumont
101
Runs
7 Matches
4.Tahlia Wilson
ST-W
. WK
63
Runs
6 Matches
5.Danielle Wyatt
BH-W
. BAT
58
Runs
4 Matches
1.Hannah Darlington
ST-W
. BOWL
233.33
1 Match
2.Pooja Vastrakar
BH-W
. ALL
188.24
3.Olivia Porter
ST-W
. ALL
131.25
4.Belinda Vakarewa
130.00
5.Phoebe Litchfield
115.03
1.Sammy-Jo Johnson
7
Wkts
2.Sam Bates
6
Wkts
3.Lea Tahuhu
4
Wkts
4.Chloe Tryon
3
Wkts
5.Hannah Darlington
1
Wkt
1.Sam Bates
5.59
2.Chloe Tryon
6.20
6.50
4.Hannah Darlington
8.00
5.Sammy-Jo Johnson
8.36
L
D
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.
