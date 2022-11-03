Create
Brisbane Heat Women
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
TEAMS

Brisbane Heat Women: Danni Wyatt, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Charli Knott, Laura Kimmince, Jess Jonassen (c), Pooja Vastrakar, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel

Sydney Thunder Women: Tammy Beaumont, Phoebe Litchfield, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Rachael Haynes (c), Chloe Tryon, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Olivia Porter, Hannah Darlington, Lea Tahuhu, Belinda Vakarewa, Samantha Bates 
TOSS

Brisbane Heat Women have won the toss and decided to bat first.
Hello everyone! Welcome to Sportskeeda! This is Match 29 in the Women's Big Bash League 2022, live from the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Sydney Thunder Women will take on Brisbane Heat Women. Bringing all the T20 action to you from this game, will be the commentary pair of Bidipto and Divyansh.

Brisbane Heat Women are currently fourth on the points table with 4 wins from 7 matches. A win today will take them to second place. They have Georgia Redmayne in their ranks, who has already amassed 225 runs in the competition, the most by any batter. Then they have the highest wicket taker in the tournament too in Jess Jonassen, with 13 wickets. Amelia Kerr has taken 10 wickets herself and is eighth among the most wicket takers at the moment. So whenever they are in action, all eyes will be on these players. It is a good side who are favourites heading into this match.

As for the Sydney Thunder Women, this season has not been that good up to now. They are on 4 points at the moment and seventh in the standings. Their only talking point has been Phoebe Litchfield, whose enterprising batting, to score 199 runs so far, has taken her to fourth position among the most run scorers. Lauren Smith is their highest wicket taker thus far with 9 scalps. They need wins now, as many as they can. They will be hoping to start that series of wins today.

They played in Match 18 for the first time in this edition when Brisbane Heat Women came out victorious by 3 runs (DLS method). Amelia Kerr produced a player of the match performance of 1/20 with the ball and 22* off 15 balls with the bat. So will the Thunder get the better of the Heat, or will the team from Brisbane prove too hot to handle for the team from Sydney, once again? Let's find out.  