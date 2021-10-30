ST-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Women’s Big Bash League 2021, Match 25

Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W) will take on Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) in the 25th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021 at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston on Sunday.

Sydney Thunder picked up their first win in the competition in six games, in their previous outing. They beat Melbourne Stars by 19 runs, but are still rooted to the bottom of the table.

Hobart Hurricanes Women, meanwhile, have won two of their seven games so far this season. In their last game against Brisbane Heat, they fell short by 14 runs, though. They are currently fifth in the points table.

ST-W vs HB-W Probable Playing 11s Today

ST-W XI

Tahlia Wilson (wk), Smriti Mandhana, Phoebe Litchfield, Corinne Hall, Deepti Sharma, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Hannah Darlington (c), Lauren Smith, Issy Wong, Kate Peterson, Samantha Bates.

HB-W XI

Rachel Priest (c & wk), Ruth Johnston, Mignon Du Preez, Richa Ghosh, Nicola Carey, Naomi Stalenberg, Sasha Moloney, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Amy Smith, Belinda Vakarewa

Match Details

Match: ST-W vs HB-W, WBBL 2021, Match 25.

Date and Time: 31st October, 2021l 4:45 AM IST.

Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston.

Pitch Report

The track is expected to get slower as the game progresses. So batting first should be the ideal option for both teams.

Today’s ST-W vs HB-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rachel Priest has been extremely good behind the stumps, and has also scored runs in the tournament. She should be the first-choice wicketkeeper for your Dream11 Fantasy side. In the game against Melbourne Stars, Priest scored a century.

Batters

Smriti Mandhana is a dynamic opener who has shown her class and ability in some majestic innings for India Women. Mandhana scored 64 runs against Melbourne Renegades, but has been inconsistent in the competition.

All-rounders

Ruth Johnston has been absolutely incredible in the tournament, and has turned out to be a match-winner for her side in the tournament. She can be a decent captaincy choice for your ST-W vs HB-W Dream11 Fantasy team. Johnston has brought up 84 runs, and has picked up six wickets in the tournament so far.

Meanwhile, Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma has taken the league by storm. She’s in excellent form at the moment, and is expected to fetch plenty of fantasy points. Deepti has scored 107 runs, and has also gathered six wickets in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League.

Bowlers

Molly Strano will be expected to lead the line with the ball for her side. The right-arm finger-spinner is also a handful with the bat. Strano has scored 60 runs, and has picked up six wickets as well.

Five best players to pick in ST-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team

Ruth Johnston (HB-W) – 362 points

Deepti Sharma (ST-W) – 349 points

Nicola Carey (HB-W) – 313 points

Molly Strano (HB-W) – 302 points

Rachel Priest (HB-W) – 294 points.

Key stats for ST-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team

Ruth Johnston: 84 runs and 6 wickets

Deepti Sharma: 107 runs and 6 wickets

Nicola Carey: 113 runs and 5 wickets

Molly Strano: 60 runs and 6 wickets

Rachel Priest: 175 runs.

ST-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Today

ST-W vs HB-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rachel Priest, Mignon du Preez, Phoebe Litchfield, Smriti Mandhana, Ruth Johnston, Deepti Sharma, Nicola Carey, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Hannah Darlington, Sam Bates.

Captain: Ruth Johnston. Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma.

ST-W vs HB-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rachel Priest, Tahlia Wilson, Mignon du Preez, Phoebe Litchfield, Smriti Mandhana, Ruth Johnston, Deepti Sharma, Nicola Carey, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Hannah Darlington.

Captain: Nicola Carey. Vice-Captain: Rachel Priest.

Edited by Bhargav