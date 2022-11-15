ST-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 47

The Sydney Thunder (ST-W) will take on the Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) in the 47th Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2022 game at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Tuesday, November 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ST-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

Both the Thunder and the Renegades are all but out of the running for a top-five finish, winning just three matches between them. While the Thunder have just not clicked as a unit, the Renegades have had to rely on individual brilliance from Sophie Molineux to get the bulk of their points in WBBL 2022. However, they may be without their captain Molineux for this game due to injury. The Renegades have a decent roster with a good mix of experience and youth, but will be wary of what the Thunder are capable of doing. With both sides looking to avoid the wooden spoon, an intriguing game beckons in Canberra.

ST-W vs MR-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The 47th match of WBBL 2022 will see the Melbourne Renegades Women take on the Sydney Thunder Women at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The game is set to take place at 1:40 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ST-W vs MR-W, WBBL 2022, Match 47

Date and Time: 15th November 2022, 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

ST-W vs MR-W Form Guide

Sydney Thunder: NR-L-L-L-NR

Melbourne Renegades: W-L-NR-L-L

ST-W vs MR-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sydney Thunder injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Sydney Thunder.

Sydney Thunder probable playing 11

Amy Jones, Phoebe Litchfield, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Rachael Haynes (c), Chloe Tryon, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Hannah Darlington, Sam Bates, Lauren Smith, Lea Tahuhu and Belinda Vakarewa.

Melbourne Renegades injury/team news

Sophie Molineux might not feature after hobbling off the ground in the previous game.

Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11

Hayley Matthews, Chamari Athapaththu, Ellie Falconer, Josie Dooley (wk), Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Erica Kershaw, Sarah Coyte, Ella Hayward, Georgia Prestwidge/Rhiann O'Donnell and Shabnim Ismail.

ST-W vs MR-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 47

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Amy Jones (8 matches, 177 runs, Average: 35.40)

Amy Jones has been fairly good at the top of the order, scoring 177 runs in eight matches. She is averaging 35.40 with the bat and has a fifty to her name as well. Given her experience and form, Jones is a top pick for your ST-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Phoebe Litchfield (11 matches, 240 runs, Average: 26.67)

Phoebe Litchfield has been the Thunder's best batter with 240 runs in 11 matches. She has two fifties and a strike rate in excess of 100 this season. Litchfield has a good technique against pace and spin, making her a viable pick for your ST-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hayley Matthews (10 matches, 145 runs, 8 wickets)

Hayley Matthews has shown glimpses of her ability this season, scoring 145 runs and picking up eight wickets in 10 matches. Matthews can rely on her previous experience and is capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order. With Sophie Molineux unavailable for this game, Matthews becomes a must-have in your ST-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sarah Coyte (3/22 in the previous match vs Melbourne Stars)

Sarah Coyte, after a slow start to her campaign, has found some form of late. She picked up three wickets against the Stars in her previous outing, using her variations and accuracy to good effect. With the conditions also likely to suit her at the Manuka Oval, Coyte is a top pick for your ST-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team.

ST-W vs MR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Hannah Darlington

Hannah Darlington is one of the best young pacers in the world and has done well since returning from injury this season. Darlington has picked up four wickets in as many games and is striking at 162.50 with the bat. Given her all-round abilities, Darlington is a viable option as captain or vice-captain in your ST-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Courtney Webb

Courtney Webb has been the Melbourne Renegades' best batter this season, scoring 221 runs in 11 matches at an average of 24.56. Webb comes into the game on the back of a 19-ball 24 against the Stars. With Webb likely to bat higher up the order in the likely absence of Sophie Molineux, she is a good captaincy choice for your ST-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ST-W vs MR-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Sam Bates 8 wickets in 11 matches Courtney Webb 221 runs in 12 matches Lauren Smith 10 wickets in 10 matches Phoebe Litchfield 240 runs in 11 matches Sarah Coyte 3/22 in the previous match

ST-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match

Samantha Bates has been brilliant with the ball for the Thunder, picking up eight wickets while conceding just 5.84 runs per over this season. She has impressed in the powerplay and middle overs, not allowing batters to get away with brisk starts. Given her form and the Renegades' recent struggles against spin, Bates could be a game-changing selection in your ST-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team.

ST-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

ST-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones (c)

Batters: Carly Leeson, Rachael Haynes, Courtney Webb, Phoebe Litchfield

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (vc), Sammy Jo-Johnson

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Sarah Coyte, Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington

ST-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

ST-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Amy Jones, Josie Dooley

Batters: Rachael Haynes, Courtney Webb, Phoebe Litchfield

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (c), Sammy Jo-Johnson

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Sarah Coyte, Lauren Smith, Hannah Darlington (vc)

