ST-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 15

Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W) will take on Melbourne Stars Women (MS-W) in the 15th Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2022 game at the WACA in Perth on Sunday, October 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ST-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

The Sydney Thunder won their first WBBL game of the season against the Perth Scorchers. While Tammy Beaumont finally came good with the bat, it was all about Lauren Smith as she picked up a fifer. The Thunder will be keen to register another win with momentum on their side. They come across a Melbourne Stars side who are searching for their first win of the season, making for an interesting clash in Perth.

ST-W vs MS-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The 15th match of WBBL 2022 will see the Melbourne Stars Women take on the Sydney Thunder Women at the WACA in Perth. The game is set to take place at 8:10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ST-W vs MS-W, WBBL 2022, Match 15

Date and Time: 23rd October 2022, 8:10 AM IST

Venue: WACA, Perth

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

ST-W vs MS-W pitch report for WBBL 2022

A relatively high-scoring game beckons at the WACA, with the previous game seeing 307 runs being scored across both innings. The powerplay phase will be key, with eight wickets falling in the first six overs across both matches this season. Batting first would be the preferred option, with the pitch likely to slow down as the match progresses.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 138

Average 2nd-innings score: 126

ST-W vs MS-W Form Guide

Sydney Thunder: LLLW

Melbourne Stars: LLL

ST-W vs MS-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sydney Thundred injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Sydney Thunder.

Sydney Thunder probable playing 11

Tammy Beaumont, Phoebe Litchfield, Amy Jones, Rachael Haynes (c), Olivia Porter, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Smith, Belinda Vakarewa and Sam Bates.

Melbourne Stars injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Melbourne Stars.

Melbourne Stars probable playing 11

Lauren Winfield-Hill (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (c), Sasha Maloney, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Reid, Rhys McKenna and Sophie Day.

ST-W vs MS-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 14

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lauren Winfield-Hill (3 matches, 94 runs, Average: 31.33)

Lauren Winfield-Hill is the Melbourne Stars' top run-scorer in the WBBL 2022 with 94 runs in three matches. She has been in fine form all year, starring for the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred. With Winfield-Hill capable of scoring big runs, she is a top pick for your ST-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Phoebe Litchfield (14(17) in the previous match)

Phoebe Litchfield has scores of 25, two, 28 and 14 in WBBL 2022 so far. The southpaw has looked good at the top of the Sydney Thunders' batting unit despite not being able to convert her starts. With Litchfield being due for a big score, she is a handy selection in your ST-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Annabel Sutherland (3 matches, 84 wickets, Average: 28.00)

Annabel Sutherland is perhaps the Melbourne Stars' best player owing to her form and skill-set. She has scored 84 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 131.25 in the WBBL 2022. Sutherland has also chipped in with a couple of wickets. Given her recent form in the WNCL as well, Sutherland is a must-have in your ST-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Tess Flintoff (40(29) and 1/26 in the previous match vs PS-W)

Tess Flintoff has impressed with both the bat and ball for the Stars this season. She has been entrusted with the new ball, picking up two wickets in her last two games. She also scored a 29-ball 40 against a strong Perth Scorchers bowling attack in the previous game. Given her all-round skill-set, Flintoff is a decent addition to your MS-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

ST-W vs MS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Amy Jones

Amy Jones showed glimpses of her ability in the previous game, scoring 18 runs off just 12 balls. She looked in good touch before throwing a promising start away against the Perth Scorchers. Given her recent exploits in The Hundred and against the India, Jones should be a fine option for captaincy in your ST-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Annabel Sutherland

Annabel Sutherland has batted with intent in the middle order, scoring 84 runs at a strike rate of 131. She has consistently gotten off to starts and is due for a big performance with the bat. With also Sutherland impressing with the ball in the Stars' previous game, she is a good pick as captain or vice-captain in your ST-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ST-W vs MS-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Phoebe Litchfield 14(17) in the previous match Amy Jones 18(12) in the previous match Annabel Sutherland 84 runs in 3 matches Lauren Winfield-Hill 94 runs in 3 matches Kim Garth 2/23 in the previous match

ST-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match 15

Jemimah Rodrigues had a terrible start to her WBBL stint, getting out for a duck against the Perth Scorchers. However, Jemimah had a wonderful Asia Cup campaign, finishing the tournament as the highest run-scorer. Given her prior experience of the Australian conditions, Jemimah could be a game-changing selection in your ST-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team.

ST-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

ST-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeepers: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Amy Jones (vc)

Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Litchfield, Alice Capsey

All-rounders: Sammy-Jo Johnson, Annabel Sutherland (c), Kim Garth

Bowlers: Tess Flintoff, Lauren Smith, Lea Tahuhu

ST-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

ST-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Lauren Winfield-Hill (c), Amy Jones

Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, Rachael Haynes, Alice Capsey

All-rounders: Sammy-Jo Johnson (vc), Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth

Bowlers: Tess Flintoff, Lauren Smith, Belinda Vakarewa

