STA vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 51

The 51st match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 will see the Melbourne Stars (STA) lock horns with the Brisbane Heat (HEA) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

The Melbourne Stars have blown hot and cold this season, but are on course for a top-five finish. However, they will face a Brisbane Heat side who are in a do-or-die situation in regards to the playoff scenario. Their qualification hopes have been boosted by the return of Australian stars Mitchell Swepson and Michael Neser, making them the favorites for this game. But with the Stars having a balanced roster to fall back on, a cracking contest beckons at the MCG.

STA vs HEA Probable Playing 11 Today

STA XI

Joe Clarke (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Joe Burns, Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Clint Hinchliffe, Boudy Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Ahmad Daniyal, Sam Rainbird and Adam Zampa

HEA XI

Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (c&wk), Michael Neser, James Bazley, Matt Kuhnemann, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett and Mitchell Swepson

Match Details

STA vs HEA, BBL 2021-22, Match 51

Date and Time: 16th January 2022, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Pitch Report

The pitch at the MCG is expected to be on the slower side with ample movement available off the surface. While the pacers might not get much movement early on, the batters will look to make good use of the conditions upfront. However, the pitch should slow down, bringing the spinners into play in the middle overs. The dimensions of the ground should also favor the bowlers, with wickets in hand being the key at the venue. 160-170 should be a good total, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s STA vs HEA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben Duckett: Ben Duckett has been decent with the bat, using his sweeps and reverse sweeps to good effect in the middle overs. Capable against both spin and pace, Duckett will be key in the middle order for the Heat, making him a fine option alongside Joe Clarke in your STA vs HEA Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis had a woeful performance in his previous outing for the Stars. Although he hasn't been in the best of form this season, Stoinis is well and truly capable of overturning his fortunes, which should hold him in good stead ahead of this game.

All-rounder

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell has been in fine form lately, with the Melbourne Stars captain also promoting himself to the top of the order. The Stars captain could also play a role with the ball, adding more value to his case for inclusion in your STA vs HEA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mark Steketee: Mark Steketee is set to return to the Heat set-up after missing a couple of games. The pacer has been in brilliant form this season, picking up 10 wickets in five matches. With his death bowling skills and variations holding him in good stead, Steketee should be a fine addition to your STA vs HEA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in STA vs HEA Dream11 prediction team

Xavier Bartlett (HEA) - 495 points

Joe Clarke (STA) - 555 points

Hilton Cartwright (STA) - 566 points

Important stats for STA vs HEA Dream11 prediction team

Joe Clarke - 322 runs in 11 BBL 2021-22 matches, SR: 144.39

Mark Steketee - 10 wickets in 5 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 12.00

Boudy Couch - 13 wickets in 12 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 23.92

STA vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

STA vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Chris Lynn, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Heazlett, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa and Boudy Couch

Captain: Chris Lynn. Vice-captain: Marcus Stoinis.

STA vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Chris Lynn, Marcus Stoinis, Joe Burns, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa and Boudy Couch

Captain: Chris Lynn. Vice-captain: Joe Clarke.

Edited by Samya Majumdar