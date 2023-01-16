Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat - Dream11 Prediction - Big Bash League 2022-23

Melbourne Stars (STA) will take on Brisbane Heat (HEA) in the 44th match of the ongoing Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne on Monday, January 16. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the STA vs HEA Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Melbourne Stars have had a poor run this season. They have three wins and eight losses from 11 games and are reeling at the bottom of the points table.

Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, haven't had a great run either. They have played 10 games and have returned with three wins, six losses and a no-result. They are seventh in the points table.

STA vs HEA, Match Details

The 44th match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 between Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat will be played on January 16th 2023 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. The game is set to take place at 1.45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: STA vs HEA

Date & Time: January 16, 2023, 1.45 pm IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Live Streaming: SonyLIV App

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground has been a good one to bat on. Four games have been played and the average first innings score is 162. There has been some movement with the new ball for the pacers at this venue and the spinners have also found a bit of success.

STA vs HEA Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Melbourne Stars: L, W, L, L, L

Brisbane Heat: W, L, L, NR, W

STA vs HEA Probable Playing 11 today

Melbourne Stars Team News

Marcus Stoinis returns to the Melbourne Stars squad for this game after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Melbourne Stars Probable Playing XI: Joe Clarke (wk), Thomas Rogers, Hilton Cartwright, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Nick Larkin, Clint Hinchliffe, Luke Wood, Brody Couch, Liam Hatcher, and Adam Zampa (c).

Brisbane Heat Team News

No major injury concerns.

Brisbane Heat Probable Playing XI: Usman Khawaja (c), Josh Brown, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (wk), James Bazley, Michael Neser, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, and Matthew Kuhnemann.

Today’s STA vs HEA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Joe Clarke (11 matches, 342 runs)

Joe Clarke is third on the list of leading run-getters in this BBL. He has amassed 342 runs at an average of 34.20 and a strike rate of 130.53. He has also taken 11 catches behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Josh Brown (6 matches, 153 runs)

Josh Brown is striking the ball really well. He has accumulated 153 runs in six outings with the bat and has a strike rate of 171.91. He has hit 13 sixes as well.

Top All-rounder Pick

James Bazley (7 matches, 11 wickets, 81 runs)

James Bazley has contributed nicely with both bat and ball. The Brisbane Heat all-rounder has picked up 11 scalps in six outings and has a bowling strike rate of 12.7. He also has 81 runs to his name.

Top Bowler Pick

Luke Wood (11 matches, 17 wickets)

Luke Wood may have been a touch expensive with the ball but he has been amongst the wickets. The left-arm pacer has returned with 17 wickets in 11 games so far.

STA vs HEA match captain and vice-captain choices

Beau Webster (11 matches, 224 runs, 6 wickets)

Beau Webster has been effective with both bat and ball. The 29-year-old all-rounder has scored 224 runs at a strike rate of 114.87. With the ball, he has chipped in with six scalps at an economy rate of 6.82.

Michael Neser (9 matches, 11 wickets, 83 runs)

Michael Neser has been in top form with the ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has returned with 11 wickets in eight innings. He has also scored 83 runs while striking at 138.33.

5 Must-picks with player stats for STA vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Beau Webster 224 runs & 6 wickets in 11 matches Michael Neser 83 runs & 11 wickets in 9 matches Joe Clarke 342 runs in 11 matches Luke Wood 17 wickets in 11 matches Josh Brown 153 runs in 6 matches

STA vs HEA match expert tips

There are some quality all-rounders on both sides and they will be the key. Thus, the likes of Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Michael Neser, James Bazley, and Marnus Labuschagne will be the ones to watch out for.

STA vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat - Big Bash League 2022-23.

Wicketkeeper: Joe Clarke

Batters: Usman Khawaja, Hilton Cartwright, Josh Brown

All-rounders: Michael Neser, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, James Bazley

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Luke Wood, Matthew Kuhnemann

STA vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat - Big Bash League 2022-23.

Wicketkeeper: Joe Clarke

Batters: Usman Khawaja, Thomas Rogers, Josh Brown

All-rounders: Michael Neser, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Marnus Labuschagne

Bowlers: Luke Wood, Liam Hatcher, Mitchell Swepson

Poll : 0 votes