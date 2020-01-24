STA vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 25th, 2020

Table-toppers, Melbourne Stars look to end their league campaign with a win as they host Brisbane Heat at the iconic MCG on Saturday. The Stars have been imperative with only three losses to their names. They are already assured of a top-two finish. Their opponents, Brisbane Heat are in the midst of a three-match losing streak with their batting unit underwhelming in each occasion.

With only a handful of games left in BBL 2019-20, Brisbane Heat are desperate for a win and would be hoping for the likes of Chris Lynn and AB de Villiers to fire on all cylinders. The previous game saw the Melbourne Stars beat the Heat owing to a Glenn Maxwell special with the home side looking for another such performance. Although both teams are on a losing streak, the Stars will fancy their chances against a formidable Heat side on Saturday. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for STA vs HEA.

STA vs HEA Teams:

Melbourne Stars:

Glenn Maxwell (C), Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Pete Handscomb, Clint Hinchcliffe, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall

Brisbane Heat:

Chris Lynn(C), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, AB de Villiers, Jack Prestwidge, Ben Cutting, Sam Heazlett, Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin, James Pattinson, Jimmy Peirson, Mitch Swepson and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Playing 11 Updates:

Melbourne Stars:

While Nathan Coulter-Nile returns for the home side, the Stars have roped in another Lahore Qalandars pacer in Dilbar Hussain. A couple of changes are on the cards with Lance Morris and Daniel Worrall expected to sit this game out for Coulter-Nile and Dilbar. The batting unit looks more or less settled with Handscomb, Maxwell and Stoinis in good touch.

Nick Larkin has also managed to score some runs in BBL 2019-20 although the form of Nic Maddinson should be a cause for concern. The bowling attack has found ways to pick wickets with Maxwell not shying away from using himself or Maddinson as the sixth bowling option. The onus will be upon Sandeep Lamichhane and Adam Zampa to restrict a top-heavy Heat batting unit on what should be a helpful track for the spinners.

Possible XI: Stoinis, Maddinson, Larkin, Handscomb, Maxwell(C), Gotch/Dunk, Coulter-Nile, Zampa, Hinchcliffe, Lamichhane and Dilbar

Brisbane Heat:

Given the nature of the pitch, it is highly unlikely that the Heat will make any changes to their side. Although they have one of the best batting units on paper, their last three outings with the bat read 100, 120 and 126. They will be desperate for a win on Saturday with a playoff spot on the line with the onus on Chris Lynn and AB de Villiers to fire. Marnus Labuschagne and Matt Renshaw will float around in the batting order depending on the situation of the match.

They have ample batting depth with Ben Cutting batting at seven with their bowlers also doing decently in recent games. Much is expected of Mujeeb ur Rahman, who hasn't fired since his return from the Bangladesh Premier League. James Pattinson and Ben Laughlin will lead the attack with Mitch Swepson likely to keep his place ahead of Jack Prestwidge.

Possible XI: Lynn(C), Heazlett, Renshaw, de Villiers, Labuschagne, Peirson(WK), Cutting, Pattinson, Mujeeb, Laughlin and Swepson

Match Details:

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat, Match 53

25th January 2020, 1:40 PM IST

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Pitch Report:

The previous game at the MCG saw the spinners extract some turn in a low-scoring encounter. A better batting track is expected for this game with batting first being the preferred option upon winning the toss. The ball should come on nicely under lights with the pacers also getting some help with the new ball which should make for another even contest between bat and ball.

STA vs HEA Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Peter Handscomb is the preferred choice ahead of James Peirson with the Melbourne Stars' keeper getting some runs in the previous game. He scored 65 off 39 balls against a decent Strikers bowling attack and looks in good touch as well. With Peirson batting down the order, Handscomb stands out as the ideal pick.

Batsmen: AB de Villiers is due for a big knock and should be backed to get some runs in this must-win game. Along with the South African, the likes of Chris Lynn and Sam Heazlett are also viable options with either of them looking in good touch. Nic Maddinson should round off the batting department with the former Sydney Sixers batsman capable of picking a wicket or two to complement his big-hitting ability.

Allrounders: Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell are must-have players in the fantasy side given their exploits in BBL 2019-20. While Stoinis leads the run-scoring charts with 590 runs this season, Maxwell has held the Stars' middle order with his consistent performances. Along with 372 runs, he has picked seven wickets as well which makes him a worthwhile option. Ben Cutting has a decent record against the Stars with the Heat allrounder smashing a 17-ball fifty last season. He could be picked if one were to prefer an extra all-rounder.

Bowlers: Ben Laughlin and Nathan Coulter-Nile should be picked for their invaluable experience and ability to pick wickets in the death overs. Along with them, Mujeeb ur Rahman is a fine option given the nature of the pitch as well. While one of Adam Zampa or Sandeep Lamichhane also fit the bill, Mitch Swepson is a good alternative to Mujeeb with the Afghan spinner's form not being too great.

Captain: AB de Villiers is too good a player to be kept down for long. His ability to take the bowlers on and score quick runs makes him a perfect candidate for the multiplier options along with the in-form Marcus Stoinis. Ben Cutting's all-round ability makes him a fine option with his experience and six-hitting prowess standing out.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Peter Handscomb, Chris Lynn, AB de Villiers, Nic Maddinson, Sam Heazlett, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Laughlin, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mitch Swepson and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Captain: AB de Villiers, Vice-Captain: Marcus Stoinis

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Peter Handscomb, AB de Villiers, Sam Heazlett, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Cutting, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Captain: Marcus Stoinis, Vice-Captain: Ben Cutting