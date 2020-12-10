Match two of the Big Bash League 2020 will see the Melbourne Stars taking on Brisbane Heat at the Manuka Oval on Friday.

Melbourne Stars look to go a step further this season, after finishing second in the previous edition. They have retained the same core consisting of Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, and Adam Zampa while making shrewd acquisitions as well.

The additions of Andre Fletcher and Billy Stanlake have bolstered the line-up. Melbourne Stars now have a more balanced roster available at their disposal. With the experience of Nathan Coulter-Nile and Ben Dunk also coming in handy, the Stars are one of the more fancied sides heading into the new season.

Their opponents, Brisbane Heat have had a lot of personnel changes in their roster. Despite the departures of Ben Cutting and Jack Prestwidge, the Heat have a lot of firepower in the form of Chris Lynn and Max Bryant at the top of the order. New signing Daniel Lawrence is also one of the most promising players in the English ranks. However, a lot will ride on the shoulders of Ben Laughlin, who has his task cut out in leading a depleted bowling attack against Stoinis and Co.

Although the Heat are the underdogs in this fixture against the Stars, one cannot take them lightly, given their batting strength. With another entertaining game of cricket on offer at the Manuka Oval, Dream11 and BBL fans are in for a treat on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Melbourne Stars

Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Zahir Khan, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Nicholas Pooran, Will Pucovski, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Andre Fletcher

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn (c), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Lewis Gregory, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Laughlin, Dan Lawrence, Morne Morkel, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Willans

Predicted Playing XI

Melbourne Stars

Andre Fletcher (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Ben Dunk, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nick Larkin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Billy Stanlake, and Liam Hatcher

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn (C), Max Bryant, Daniel Lawrence, Sam Heazlett, Tom Cooper, Jimmy Peirson (WK), Simon Milenko, Matt Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin, Xavier Bartlett, and Connor Sully

Match Details

Match: Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat, Match 2

Date: 11th December 2020, at 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report

As seen in the India-Australia series, the pitch at the Manuka Oval is a touch on the slower side. While there is some swing on offer early on, the batsmen will be looking to make good use of the powerplay overs, where run-scoring is relatively easy.

Both teams would look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch likely to get slower as the match progresses. 160-170 should be a great total, although both teams are capable of scoring more, given their batting depth.

STA vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

STA vs HEA Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jimmy Peirson, Andre Fletcher, Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Daniel Lawrence, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Ben Laughlin, Matt Kuhnemann, and Nathan Coulter-Nile

Captain: Marcus Stoinis, Vice-Captain: Max Bryant

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jimmy Peirson, Hilton Cartwright, Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Daniel Lawrence, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Ben Laughlin, Billy Stanlake, and Nathan Coulter-Nile

Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: Marcus Stoinis