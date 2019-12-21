STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BBL 2019-20 Match - Dec 22nd, 2019

A repeat of last year's semi-final is in store as Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes meet for the first time in BBL 2019-20 on Sunday. Both teams have had a stunning start to their respective campaigns. While captain, Glenn Maxwell blasted a rapid fifty to guide the Melbourne Stars to a winning start, Hobart Hurricanes came up trumps against a formidable Sydney Sixers side in a low-scoring encounter earlier in the week.

The Stars look the more accomplished of the two sides on paper although the experience of David Miller and George Bailey is well complemented by the likes of D'Arcy Short and Qais Ahmed in the Hobart set-up. All in all, an exciting encounter is in store at the Ted Summerton Reserve. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for STA vs HUR.

Squads to choose from:

Melbourne Stars:

Glenn Maxwell (c), Pat Brown, Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Peter Handscomb, Clint Hinchliffe, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O'Connell, Dale Steyn, Haris Rauf, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa

Hobart Hurricanes:

Matthew Wade(C), George Bailey, Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Simon Milenko, David Miller, David Moody, Qais Ahmed, Thomas Rogers, Clive Rose, D’ Arcy Short, Aaron Summers.

Playing XI Updates:

Melbourne Stars:

Although Haris Rauf had a brilliant debut for the Stars, he could sit this one out provided Dale Steyn is for this encounter. Apart from the one possible change, the rest of the team should remain unchanged. The Stars employed a different batting order with Ben Dunk batting at six and Cartwright at three. It is highly unlikely that they would continue with such an order which pushes down Handscomb and Maxwell, who are their best bets with the bat. The spin twins, Sandeep Lamichhane and Adam Zampa, are critical to their fortunes with Daniel Worrall's incisive swing bowling being one to watch out for.

Possible XI: Stoinis, Dunk, Handscomb(WK), Maxwell(C), Maddinson, Cartwright, Hinchcliffe, Zampa, Lamichhane, Rauf and Worrall

Hobart Hurricanes:

As for the Hurricanes, at least two changes are expected after a brilliant win over Sydney Sixers. Bailey and Faulkner aren't in the squad for this game which paves the way for the selections of Jake Doran and David Moody. D'Arcy Short will be key once again for the Hurricanes as he opens the batting alongside Caleb Jewell. The duo of McDermott and Miller followed in the batting order with Milenko providing the impetus in the batting unit. They have a very resourceful bowling unit with Qais Ahmed and Nathan Ellis impressing in the previous game. Riley Meredith will spearhead this attack while Clive Rose should be given another opportunity after a rare failure in Alice Springs.

Possible XI: Short, Jewell, McDermott (C& WK), Doran, Miller, Milenko, Moody, Ellis, Meredith, Qais and Rose.

Match Details:

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 8

22nd December 2019, 9:15 AM IST

Ted Summerton Reserve, Moe, Victoria

Pitch Report:

Not much is known about the venue although another competitive game is expected on Sunday. A few clouds are expected to make an appearance without any threat of rain during the course of the match. Batting first would be the ideal option with the pitch bound to get a bit slower as the game progresses.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Both Peter Handscomb and Ben McDermott are accomplished players with a decent BBL record. While they did get off to start in their first outings this season, they couldn't convert it into a big one. Nevertheless, both of them are ideal picks with loads of runs expected from the wicket-keeper duo in this game.

Batsmen: Without George Bailey in the side, the onus is on David Miller to steer the Hurricanes in the middle overs. Along with the South African, the likes of Hilton Cartwright and Caleb Jewell also warranty a place in the fantasy side. Another viable option would be Simon Milenko, whose medium pace bowling could also play a part in this game.

Allrounders: There isn't much confusion in the all-rounder section with all three of D'Arcy Short, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis being must-have players for this game. Both Short and Maxwell had a superb start to their BBL 2019-20 campaign and look to be in fine form. As for Stoinis, he would be looking to kickstart his campaign on Sunday with the pitch also suiting his style of bowling. While the selection of all three of them could take a heavy toll on the balance of the side, one of them could be dropped to make due.

Bowlers: A number of quality options are available for fantasy users to choose from. However, Qais Ahmed's stunning spell of bowling against the Sydney Sixers makes him a standout option for this game. Along with the Afghan leggie, the likes of Riley Meredith and Sandeep Lamichhane can also be opted for. While Nathan Ellis should also pick a wicket or two, Adam Zampa and Daniel Worrall also warranty a place in the side after a good outing against Brisbane Heat.

Captain: D'Arcy Short and Marcus Stoinis were the standout players in last year's BBL. While both of them scored in excess of 500 runs, they were even able to pick a few wickets which makes them worth-while picks for the multiplier options. Along with the aforementioned duo, Ben McDermott and Glenn Maxwell are also decent punts for the same.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Handscomb, Ben McDermott, Hilton Cartwright, David Miller, Caleb Jewell, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, D'Arcy Short, Sandeep Lamichhane, Qais Ahmed and Nathan Ellis. Captain: Ben McDermott, Vice-Captain: Marcus Stoinis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Handscomb, Ben McDermott, David Miller, Simon Milenko, Hilton Cartwright, D'Arcy Short, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Qais Ahmed and Riley Meredith. Captain: Marcus Stoinis, Vice-Captain: D'Arcy Short