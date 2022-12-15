STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 4

The fourth match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) take on the Melbourne Stars (STA) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Friday, December 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the STA vs HUR Dream11 prediction.

The Melbourne Stars did not have the best of starts to their campaign, coming up short in a last-ball thriller against the Sydney Thunder. The Stars will be keen to get off the mark, with their bowling attack being key.

The Hurricanes, meanwhile, will start as the favorites with a good balance of experience and youth in their squad. They will bank on the likes of Ben McDermott and Nathan Ellis to lead the way as they seek a winning start to their campaign.

All in all, a cracking game beckons at the iconic MCG on Friday.

STA vs HUR Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 4

The Hobart Hurricanes and the Melbourne Stars will square off in the fourth match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The game is set to take place at 11:35 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

STA vs HUR, BBL 2022-23, Match 4

Date and Time: 16th December 2022, 11:35 AM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

STA vs HUR pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 4

The average first-innings total last season read 168 at the MCG. While pacers have accounted for nearly 60 percent of the wickets, the spinners should play a major role in the outcome of the match. There could be some help available for the pacers early on, with almost 20 percent of the wickets falling in the powerplay phase at the venue last year.

Stats in BBL 2021-22

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

1st-innings score: 168

2nd-innings score: 157

STA vs HUR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Hobart Hurricanes injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Hobart Hurricanes.

Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11

Ben McDermott, D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (c&wk), Caleb Jewell, Tim David, Asif Ali, James Neesham, Shadab Khan, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith and Joel Paris.

Melbourne Stars injury/team news

Joe Burns is ruled out for this game.

Melbourne Stars probable playing 11

Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Rogers, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Campbell Kellaway, Marcus Stoinis, Luke Wood, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa (c) and Trent Boult.

THU vs STA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Joe Clarke (13 BBL 2021 matches, 419 runs, Average: 32.23)

Joe Clarke did not have the best of outings against the Thunder earlier in the week. However, Clarke was one of the Stars' better players last season, scoring 419 runs in 13 matches. He is known for his ability to score quick runs at the top of the order, making him a good pick for your THU vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Ben McDermott (13 BBL 2021 matches, 577 runs, Average: 48.08)

Ben McDermott was the top run-scorer in the BBL last season with 577 runs in 13 matches. Ever since his move to the top of the order, McDermott has elevated his game, impressing for Hampshire and London Spirit as well. Given his knack for playing big knocks, McDermott is a top pick for your THU vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

D'Arcy Short (15 BBL 2021 matches, 444 runs, Average: 37.00)

D'Arcy Short is a household name in the BBL with over 1500 runs to his name. He had a decent season with the Hurricanes last time around, scoring 444 runs in 15 matches. While Short's recent form hasn't been great, he is likely to take up the second spinner's role in the team, making him a fine addition to your THU vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Trent Boult (2/21 in the previous match vs Sydney Thunder)

Trent Boult had a brilliant BBL debut against the Thunder, picking up two wickets in his very first over. Boult is a proven performer in this format with a T20I average of 22.26 to his name. Given the conditions on offer, Boult is a must-have in your STA vs HUR Dream11 prediction team.

STA vs HUR match captain and vice-captain choices

Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa, like Trent Boult, was impressive in the previous game against the Thunder. Zampa picked up two wickets in the middle overs, continuing his fine form from earlier in the year with Australia. Given his experience of playing at the MCG, Zampa can be backed as captain or vice-captain in your STA vs HUR Dream11 prediction team.

Matthew Wade

Matthew Wade is one of the best batters in the competition with a strike rate of 150 over his last four seasons. He is a decent player of both pace and spin and is likely to bat in the top 3 this time around. With Wade due for a big score, he is a good captaincy pick for your STA vs HUR Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Adam Zampa 2/27 in the previous match Beau Webster 2/19 in the previous match Ben McDermott 577 runs in 13 matches in BBL 2021 D'Arcy Short 444 runs in 15 matches in BBL 2021 Riley Meredith 16 wickets in 10 matches in BBL 2021

STA vs HUR match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 4

Shadab Khan had a terrific T20 World Cup campaign, picking up 11 wickets in seven matches for Pakistan. Shadab is also more than handy with the bat with a T20I strike rate of 143. With the Stars batting unit being filled with right-handers, Shadab could be a game-changing selection in your STA vs HUR Dream11 prediction team.

STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade (c), Ben McDermott

Batters: Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Tim David

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Shadab Khan, D'Arcy Short

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Adam Zampa (vc), Riley Meredith

STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Joe Clarke (vc)

Batters: Hilton Cartwright, Tom Rogers, Tim David

Allrounders: Shadab Khan (c), D'Arcy Short

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis

