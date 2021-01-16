STA vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 17th, 2021

In the 42nd match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021, Melbourne Stars take on Melbourne Renegades at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Melbourne Stars come into this BBL game on the back of a thumping win against Adelaide Strikers. Overseas opener Andre Fletcher has finally found his mojo, as he led the Stars to a dominant win earlier in the week.

With the likes of Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell also chipping in with miserly bowling performances, Melbourne Stars have much-needed momentum coming into the BBL game.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Renegades have underwhelmed in the BBL this season. With only two wins so far, they are on the verge of exiting the competition as well.

Despite having a star-studded batting lineup, the Renegades have failed to muster complete performances, with Aaron Finch being the biggest disappointment. The onus will be on their bowling, especially Kane Richardson, who has looked a class apart with his variations and knack of picking wickets.

Going by current form and standings in the BBL points table, Melbourne Stars are the overwhelming favourites for this game. However, Melbourne Renegades could play spoilsport to boost their chances of a top-five finish.

Nevertheless, a cracking BBL encounter beckons at the MCG between the two cross-town rivals.

BBL 2021: Squads to choose from

Melbourne Stars

Advertisement

Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Zahir Khan, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Nicholas Pooran, Will Pucovski, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Andre Fletcher.

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Mitch Perry, Beau Webster, Imran Tahir, Noor Ahmad, Josh Lalor, Jack Prestwidge, Rilee Rossouw, Imad Wasim, Benny Howell, Brody Couch, Peter Hatzoglou.

Predicted Playing-11s

Melbourne Stars

Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nic Maddinson, Seb Gotch (WK), Zahir Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Sam Rainbird, Adam Zampa and Billy Stanlake.

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (C), Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper (WK), Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rilee Rossouw/Beau Webster, Kane Richardson, Noor Ahmad, Peter Hatzoglou, Jack Prestwidge and Imad Wasim.

Match Details

Match: Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 42

Date: 17th January 2021, at 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

Pitch Report

The MCG pitch should have something in it for the spinners, as Adam Zampa picked up a fifer earlier in the BBL week. The large dimensions of the ground should allow spinners to operate with a bit of freedom.

The pacers could get the ball to move around a bit although off-pace deliveries could be key as the match progresses.

Although the nature of the pitch may not change much, both teams could look to bat first and make first use of the conditions. Anything around 160-165 runs should be a good total, as wickets in hand is often the key at the MCG.

STA vs REN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

STA vs REN Dream11 Tips

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Harper, Jake Fraser McGurk, Aaron Finch, Andre Fletcher, Jack Prestwidge, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Peter Hatzoglou, Kane Richardson, Zahir Khan and Adam Zampa.

Captain: Aaron Finch. Vice-Captain: Marcus Stoinis.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Harper, Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Finch, Andre Fletcher, Jack Prestwidge, Marcus Stoinis, Shaun Marsh, Peter Hatzoglou, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake and Adam Zampa.

Captain: Marcus Stoinis. Vice-Captain: Sam Harper.