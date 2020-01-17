STA vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's BBL 2019-20 Match - Jan 18th, 2020

The first game on a double-header Saturday pits the Melbourne Stars against the Perth Scorchers at the iconic MCG. Although both teams are placed in the top half of the points table, the Stars dismantled Mitchell Marsh and co in the previous fixture in Perth. With a dominant eight-wicket win to their credit, the Stars have already booked a place in the playoffs although they will be looking to seal a top-two finish.

With only one loss in ten games, Stars will fancy their chances of another win, but the Scorchers will have other ideas. Riding on the fortunes of captain, Mitchell Marsh, and the bowlers, Scorchers have revenge on their minds as they seek to remove the bad taste from their humiliating loss at home to the Stars. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for STA vs SCO.

STA vs SCO Teams

Melbourne Stars

Glenn Maxwell (C), Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Jonathan Merlo, Sandeep Lamichhane, Daniel Worrall, Nic Maddinson, Clint Hinchcliffe, Lance Morris and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Perth Scorchers

Mitchell Marsh (C), Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Cameron Bancroft, Liam Livingstone, Matt Kelly, Tim David, Jaron Morgan, Cameron Green, Chris Jordan, Kurtis Patterson, Fawad Ahmed and Josh Inglis.

Playing 11 Updates

Melbourne Stars

Haris Rauf's selection in the Pakistan T20I side means he wouldn't be available for this clash against the Scorchers. However, Nic Maddinson and Jonathan Merlo come into the squad for Rauf and Coleman. While the bowling does take a hit with Rauf's departure, the Stars will bank on their batting prowess with Nic Maddinson adding explosiveness to the batting unit. Lance Morris could get the nod to replace Jackson Coleman with the rest of the side remaining the same.

Possible XI: Stoinis, Maddinson, Cartwright, Maxwell (C), Dunk, Larkin/Merlo, Gotch(WK), Worrall, Coulter-Nile, Lamichhane and Morris.

Perth Scorchers:

Kurtis Patterson has recovered from injury and is in line to make his Scorchers debut at the MCG. He should come into the side for Jaron Morgan with Matt Kelly also vying for a place at the expense of Joel Paris. The Scorchers have found ways to churn out wins with Josh Inglis and Mitchell Marsh being their best batsmen this season. Much is expected from Liam Livingstone, who hasn't been able to kick on from ball one in recent games. With a relatively inexperienced middle-order in their side, the onus will be upon Cameron Bancroft to provide the goods towards the end. With a well-rounded bowling unit in their ranks, Perth Scorchers will fancy their chances of ending the Stars' winning streak at the MCG.

Possible XI: Inglis(WK), Livingstone, Marsh(C), Patterson, Bancroft, Green, Jordan, Richardson, Fawad, Kelly/Paris and David

Match Details

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers, Match 41

18th January 2020, 10:10 AM IST

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Pitch Report

Although the previous game yielded 394 runs between the Sixers and Stars, an even contest between bat and ball is expected at the MCG on Saturday. 160-165 should be a competitive total at this venue with the spinners bound to come into play given the dimensions of the ground. Teams have opted to chase upon winning the toss at the MCG this season and should be no different for this game.

STA vs SCO Dream11 Tips

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis is the ideal option for the fantasy team with diminutive opener scoring 312 runs so far. What stands out is his strike-rate of 159.18, which holds him in good stead. With Seb Gotch batting lower down the order, Inglis should ideally get the nod for this game.

Batsmen: Liam Livingstone is a decent pick for this game in spite of his poor form in recent games. Livingstone is capable of teeing off with great effect with the Englishman bound to bowl an over or two as well. Along with the Perth Scorchers opener, Hilton Cartwright and Cameron Green are also viable picks. If he is included in the playing 11, Kurtis Patterson is a fine option as well with the southpaw expected to bat at No.3 for the Scorchers.

Allrounders: Three world-class players in Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh are available in the allrounders section for this game. One wouldn't want to bet against any one of them as all of them are picked in the side. While Stoinis leads the run-scoring charts with 517 runs, Maxwell and Marsh have led their respective sides well with important knocks in the middle order. Tim David is a viable alternative as well if credits are an issue.

Bowlers: Nathan Coulter-Nile will be looking to inflict more misery upon his former BBL team as he is a must-have in the fantasy side along with Fawad Ahmed. Coulter-Nile's batting ability also strengthens his case while Sandeep Lamichhane should be preferred over Lance Morris. As for the final pick, one of Chris Jordan or Jhye Richardson should suffice considering their fine form.

Captain: Marcus Stoinis and Liam Livingstone are the ideal picks for the multiplier options. While Stoinis' form makes him an easy selection, Liam Livingstone should come up with a big performance after failing in the last couple of games. Melbourne Stars captain, Glenn Maxwell is another viable candidate with the allrounder scoring 316 runs and also filling in as the fifth bowler for the Stars.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Josh Inglis, Liam Livingstone, Hilton Cartwright, Kurtis Patterson, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fawad Ahmed, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jhye Richardson.

Captain: Liam Livingstone, Vice-Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Josh Inglis, Liam Livingstone, Cameron Green, Hilton Cartwright, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Lance Morris, Fawad Ahmed and Chris Jordan.

Captain: Marcus Stoinis, Vice-Captain: Liam Livingstone