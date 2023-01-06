STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 31

The 31st match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Sydney Sixers (SIX) take on the Melbourne Stars (STA) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Friday, January 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the STA vs SIX Dream11 prediction.

The Sydney Sixers have been in decent form this season, winning four out of their seven completed matches. The likes of Jordan Silk and Sean Abbott have impressed for the Sixers, who look on course for a top-four finish.

As for the Stars, they are at the bottom of the points table with only two wins in seven matches. Although they will start as underdogs, the Stars will bank on their star-studded bowling attack to step up.

With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons in Melbourne.

STA vs SIX Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 31

The Sydney Sixers and the Melbourne Stars will square off in the 31st match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

STA vs SIX, BBL 2022-23, Match 31

Date and Time: 6th January 2023, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

STA vs SIX pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 31

The average first-innings total at the venue this season reads 162, with the bowlers enjoying the conditions on offer. While pace has accounted for 21 out of 30 wickets this season, the spinners should also find some help. The previous game saw Tom Rogers run havoc in the powerplay phase, indicating some swing on offer with the new ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with both matches at the MCG this season being won by the team batting first.

Stats in BBL 2022-23

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 162

2nd-innings score: 127

STA vs SIX probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sydney Sixers injury/team news

Steve O'Keefe is unavailable for the match.

Sydney Sixers probable playing 11

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes/Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Chris Jordan/Izharulhaq Naveed, Todd Murphy and Ben Dwarshuis.

Melbourne Stars injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Stars.

Melbourne Stars probable playing 11

Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Rogers, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Campbell Kellaway, Marcus Stoinis, Luke Wood, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa (c) and Trent Boult.

STA vs SIX Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Joe Clarke (7 matches, 232 runs, Average: 38.67)

Joe Clarke has been in decent form this season, scoring 232 runs in seven matches. He is averaging 38.67 with the bat and has a century to his name as well. With Clarke capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order, he is a top pick for your STA vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

James Vince (7 matches, 167 runs, Average: 27.83)

James Vince has shown glimpses of his ability this season with 167 runs in seven matches. While he is striking at around 120, Vince has consistently gotten off to starts in the top order. With Vince likely to bat at the top of the order, he can be backed to contribute big runs in your STA vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Marcus Stoinis (6 matches, 94 runs, SR: 144.62)

Marcus Stoinis has blown hot and cold this season with 94 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 144.62. He looked to be in decent touch last week against the Adelaide Strikers, scoring 74 runs off 35 balls. With Stoinis capable of picking up wickets as well, he is a must-have in your STA vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sean Abbott (7 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 23.90)

Sean Abbott has been in decent form with the ball this season, taking 10 wickets in seven matches. Although he is averaging 23.90 with the ball, the Australian is conceding 9.96 runs per over. Abbott is a consistent wicket-taker in this competition and can also add value with the bat, making him a top pick in your STA vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

STA vs SIX match captain and vice-captain choices

Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa has shown glimpses of his ability this season, picking up eight wickets in seven matches. He is conceding 6.86 runs per over and is averaging 24 with the ball. Given Zampa's record at the MCG as well, he can be a viable captaincy pick in your STA vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

Moises Henriques

Moises Henriques is a skilled batter who is capable of playing both pace and spin well. Although he has not been in the best of form this season, Henriques has a fifty to his name. With Henriques due for a big score, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your STA vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Adam Zampa 8 wickets in 7 matches Marcus Stoinis 94 runs in 6 innings Joe Clarke 232 runs in 7 matches James Vince 167 runs in 7 matches Sean Abbott 10 wickets in 7 matches

STA vs SIX match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 31

Beau Webster has been the standout player for the Melbourne Stars, scoring 160 runs in seven matches. He also chipped in with five wickets, holding him in good stead. With Webster showing signs of form in recent matches, he could be a game-changing selection in your STA vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Joe Clarke, Josh Philippe

Batters: Moises Henriques (c), James Vince, Nick Larkin

Allrounders: Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis (vc), Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis

STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe

Batters: Moises Henriques, James Vince (c), Hilton Cartwright

All-rounders: Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Hayden Kerr, Beau

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Adam Zampa (vc), Ben Dwarshuis

