STA vs STR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BBL 2019-20 Match - Dec 27th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview Published Dec 26, 2019

Dec 26, 2019 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Match 13 of BBL 2019-20 promises to be an action-packed game as two unbeaten sides in Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers face off against each other on Friday. Although this game is a home fixture for the Stars, it is being played at the Carrara Oval due to the ongoing Boxing Day Test match at the MCG. Nevertheless, Melbourne Stars began their campaign at this very venue last week as they opened their account with a blistering win over Brisbane Heat. Their follow up win against Hobart Hurricanes showcased the quality they possess and why they are the hot favourites entering into this clash.

On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers also come into this game on the back of a win. In a rain-curtailed game, the duo of Alex Carey and Jake Weatherald hammered the Perth Scorchers bowlers as they set up a close win. With Rashid Khan in their ranks, Adelaide Strikers will also be fancying its chances with two points up for grabs. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for STA vs STR.

Squads to choose from:

Melbourne Stars:

Glenn Maxwell (c), Pat Brown, Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Peter Handscomb, Clint Hinchliffe, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O'Connell, Dale Steyn, Haris Rauf, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa

Adelaide Strikers:

Travis Head (C), Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Liam O'Connor, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Cameron White, Nick Winter, Harry Conway

Playing XI Updates:

Melbourne Stars:

Advertisement

Although Haris Rauf has been their best bowler, his time in the BBL might just be over with Dale Steyn included in the squad for this game. Along with Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dale Steyn is expected to make his BBL debut with the duo of Hinchcliffe and Rauf making way for them. The rest of the side should ideally be unchanged with Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell already making a mark on the tournament with a fifty each. They have a very long batting unit with Nathan Coulter-Nile's arrival bolstering it without question. Their superior balance within the playing XI gives them the upper hand ahead of this game.

Possible XI: Stoinis, Maddinson, Dunk, Handscomb(WK), Maxwell (C), Cartwright, Coulter-Nile, Steyn, Zampa, Lamichhane and Worrall.

Adelaide Strikers:

The Adelaide Strikers welcome back Peter Siddle, who is in the squad for this game although they are spoilt for choice in the fast bowling department. Both Wes Agar and Harry Conway had great outings against Perth Scorchers earlier in the week while Billy Stanlake gave away 38 runs in just two overs. Siddle could come in for Stanlake in what would be the only change to the side that played against Perth Scorchers.

Although Alex Carey is relatively new to his middle-order position, he has fired in both games along with Jake Weatherald as the Strikers walk into this game with momentum on their side. With a nice blend of youth and experience in their team, Adelaide Strikers have also started the campaign on the right note and will bank on Afghan leggie, Rashid Khan to deliver the goods against a formidable Stars unit.

Possible XI: Weatherald, Salt, Short, Carey (C&WK), White, Wells, Rashid, Siddle, Conway, Agar and Valente

Match Details:

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 13

27th December 2019, 1:40 PM IST

Carrara Oval, Queensland

Pitch Report:

As seen in the previous BBL game at this venue, the pitch will provide some help for the pacers and the spinners. The powerplay overs will be crucial for either side with 160-170 being a very competitive total at this venue. Chasing would be the ideal option with the ball coming on a touch more nicely in the second innings.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Both Peter Handscomb and Alex Carey are viable options for this slot considering their record in BBL. While Handscomb is due for a big knock for the Stars this season, Alex Carey has taken to his position in the middle order quite well. The southpaw has scored 100 runs in two games at a strike rate of 156.25, which should hold him in good stead.

Batsmen: Phil Salt is one of the best young players in the English domestic circuit. However, he hasn't justified his selection as one of the Strikers' overseas players with scores of 0 and 2 to show for his efforts. Salt is expected to make an impact in this game as he is picked along with the in-form Jake Weatherald. One of Ben Dunk or Nic Maddinson should also suffice while the dependable, Jon Wells also guarantees fantasy points towards the end of the innings.

Allrounders: Two of Australia's best allrounders feature in the Stars squad as Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis are the ideal picks for the all-rounder spots for this game. While Maxwell scored 83 in the first game to help the Stars post a match-winning total against the Heat, Stoinis turned on the heat against the Hurricanes with a well-compiled 81. Along with them, Matt Short is a viable option as well whose selection would help in the balance of the side as well.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan should be the first bowling pick with the Afghanistan spinner picking three wickets in the previous game. His ability to pick wickets in the middle overs makes him a valuable asset. Along with him, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Peter Siddle are decent picks as well considering the experience they possess. The likes of Adam Zampa and Wes Agar should also pick a wicket or two as they would suffice in rounding off the fantasy team for this crucial game.

Captain: Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey come into this game on the back of fifties and look to be in great knick as well. Their ability to play pace and spin equally well holds them in good light as they are the first choices for captaincy. Jake Weatherald's form cannot be ignored as well with the southpaw scoring 125 runs in his outings for the Strikers so far.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Handscomb, Jake Weatherald, Phil Salt, Jono Wells, Ben Dunk, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar and Nathan Coulter-Nile. Captain: Marcus Stoinis, Vice-Captain: Jake Weatherald

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Jake Weatherald, Hilton Cartwright, Phil Salt, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Short, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Adam Zampa. Captain: Alex Carey, Vice-Captain: Marcus Stoinis