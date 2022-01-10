STA vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 43

The 43rd match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 has the Adelaide Strikers (STR) taking on the Melbourne Stars (STA) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday.

After missing a bunch of first-team stars over the last week or so, the Melbourne Stars are nearly back to full strength. They will be keen to get their campaign back on track with a win against the Adelaide Strikers, who come into the game on the back of a win over the Hobart Hurricanes. Although the Strikers have momentum on their side, they will start as slight underdogs against the Stars. With both teams desperate for a win to keep their top-five hopes alive, a cracking game beckons at the iconic MCG.

STA vs REN Probable Playing 11 Today

STA XI

Joe Clarke (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Adam Zampa (c), Qais Ahmad, Haris Rauf, Boudy Couch and Sam Rainbird/Tom O'Connell

STR XI

Matt Short, Henry Hunt, Ryan Gibson, Jono Wells, Jake Weatherald, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), Rashid Khan, Harry Conway/Fawad Ahmed, Wes Agar and Peter Siddle (c)

Match Details

STA vs STR, BBL 2021-22, Match 43

Date and Time: 10th January 2022, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Pitch Report

With this being the second game at the MCG, the pitch could be on the slower side. The batters will look to make good use of the conditions upfront, with run-scoring being relatively easier against the hard new ball. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down, bringing the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s STA vs STR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Joe Clarke: Joe Clarke is all set to open the batting for the Stars after spending the last week or so in quarantine. He has already scored three fifties in the BBL this season with his explosive batting ability being key to the Melbourne Stars' fortunes in this game.

Batter

Jake Weatherald: Jake Weatherald has shown glimpses of returning to form over the last few games, but he is due for a big knock. A good player of both pace and spin, the southpaw is likely to bat at number three and score some runs in the middle overs, making him a fine addition to your STA vs STR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Matt Short: Matt Short has been the Strikers' best bet with the bat, scoring 257 runs at an impressive strike-rate of 161.64. Short has been chipping in with the ball as well, which should hold him in good stead ahead of the game against the Melbourne Stars.

Bowler

Adam Zampa: With Glenn Maxwell still on the sidelines, Adam Zampa is set to captain the Melbourne Stars on his return. Although Zampa hasn't been in the best of forms this BBL, his experience and wicket-taking ability in the middle overs is second to none, making him a must-have in your STA vs STR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in STA vs STR Dream11 prediction team

Peter Siddle (STR) - 529 points

Matt Short (STR) - 507 points

Hilton Cartwright (STA) - 423 points

Important stats for STA vs STR Dream11 prediction team

Matt Short - 257 runs in 9 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 32.12

Joe Clarke - 203 runs in 7 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat SR: 148.18

Brody Couch - 11 wickets in 8 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 20.36

STA vs STR Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

STA vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joe Clarke, Marcus Stoinis, Jono Wells, Hilton Cartwright, Matt Renshaw, Beau Webster, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Adam Zampa, Rashid Khan and Haris Rauf

Captain: Matt Short. Vice-captain: Joe Clarke.

STA vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joe Clarke, Marcus Stoinis, Jake Weatherald, Hilton Cartwright, Matt Renshaw, Beau Webster, Matt Short, Wes Agar, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan and Haris Rauf

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Marcus Stoinis. Vice-captain: Rashid Khan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar