STA vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 38

The 38th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Adelaide Strikers (STR) take on the Melbourne Stars (STA) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Thursday, January 12. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the STA vs STR Dream11 prediction.

The Melbourne Stars' BBL campaign has been riddled with injuries, leaving them at the bottom of the points table. They have only two wins in nine matches to their credit this season, with Luke Wood and Joe Clarke standing out.

They face an in-form Adelaide Strikers side who are well-placed for a top-four finish. Strikers come into the game on the back of two brilliant batting displays and will be keen to continue their rich vein of form.

With both sides eyeing a crucial win, an entertaining game is on the cards in Melbourne.

STA vs STR Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 38

The Sydney Sixers and the Adelaide Strikers will square off in the 38th match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

STA vs STR, BBL 2022-23, Match 38

Date and Time: 12th January 2023, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

STA vs STR pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 38

The MCG has been a competitive batting track with the average first-innings score this season being 166. While the pacers have accounted for nearly 70 percent of the wickets, spinners should also play a big role given the nature of the surface and dimensions of the ground. There has not been much success for bowlers in the powerplay phase, with only five wickets falling across six innings this season. Batting first would be the preferred option with the pitch not expected to change much during the course of the game.

Stats at the MCG in BBL 2022-23

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 166

2nd-innings score: 144

STA vs STR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Adelaide Strikers injury/team news

Colin de Grandhomme is not available for the game.

Adelaide Strikers probable playing 11

Matt Short (c), Ryan Gibson, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), Peter Siddle, Cameron Boyce, Wes Agar and Henry Thornton.

Melbourne Stars injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Stars.

Melbourne Stars probable playing 11

Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Rogers, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, James Seymour, Clint Hinchliffe, Luke Wood, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa (c) and Liam Hatcher.

STA vs STR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Joe Clarke (9 matches, 248 runs, Average: 31.00)

Joe Clarke has been the Stars' best batter this season with 248 runs at an average of 31.00. He has a hundred to his name at the venue this season, holding him in good stead. Given his ability against both pace and spin, Clarke is a top pick for your STA vs STR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Chris Lynn (9 matches, 393 runs, Average: 49.12)

Chris Lynn has been in brilliant form of late, scoring three consecutive fifties coming into this game. He is the top run-scorer in BBL 2022-23 at the time of writing with 393 runs in nine matches. With Lynn in good form and looking to end his BBL stint on a high, he is a brilliant addition to your STA vs STR Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Matt Short (9 matches, 359 runs, 9 wickets)

Matt Short has been the standout player in the BBL with 359 runs and nine wickets in nine matches. Apart from captaining the Strikers to two wins, Short is striking at 145.34 at the top of the order. With Short entrusting himself with the fifth bowler's quota of overs of late, he is a must-have in your STA vs STR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Luke Wood (9 matches, 15 wickets, Average: 20.73)

Luke Wood has been the Stars' best bowler this season with 15 wickets at an average of 20.73. He has been effective with the new ball and in the death, overshadowing Adam Zampa and Trent Boult. With the conditions suiting Wood, he could be a fine pick for your STA vs STR Dream11 prediction team.

STA vs STR match captain and vice-captain choices

Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa has not been at his best this season with eight wickets at an average of 32.25. Although Zampa has been slightly expensive, he has bowled the tough overs in the Surge at times. The Melbourne Stars captain has a decent record at the MCG and with the leggie due for a big performance, he can be backed as a captaincy pick in your STA vs STR Dream11 prediction team.

Matt Short

Matt Short's form is as good as any in the BBL at the moment. While he has a batting strike rate in excess of 140, Short has been sensational with the ball as well, picking up nine wickets with an economy of 6.67. With Short having experience playing at the MCG as part of his state team Victoria, he is another viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your STA vs STR Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for STA vs STR Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Adam Zampa 8 wickets in 9 matches Luke Wood 15 wickets in 9 matches Joe Clarke 248 runs in 9 matches Matt Short 359 runs in 9 matches Wes Agar 13 wickets in 8 matches

STA vs STR match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 38

Hilton Cartwright has struck some form of late with scores of 57 (47) and 36 (31) in his last two matches. He has been trusted with a spot in the top order given his experience and is beginning to make full use of it. With Cartwright capable of scoring big runs, he could be a game-changing selection in your STA vs STR Dream11 prediction team.

STA vs STR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

STA vs STR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Joe Clarke

Batters: Chris Lynn, Hilton Cartwright, Adam Hose, James Seymour

All-rounders: Beau Webster, Matt Short (c)

Bowlers: Adam Zampa (vc), Cameron Boyce, Luke Wood, Wes Agar

STA vs STR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

STA vs STR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Joe Clarke (c)

Batters: Chris Lynn (vc), Hilton Cartwright, Ryan Gibson, Nick Larkin

All-rounders: Beau Webster, Matt Short

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Cameron Boyce, Luke Wood, Peter Siddle

