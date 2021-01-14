STA vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 15th, 2021

Match 40 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021 has the Melbourne Stars taking on Adelaide Stars at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday.

The Stars are back at their home ground, although they won't be too happy with how things in the BBL stand at the moment.

They come into this game on the back of a tough loss against the Strikers, with Glenn Maxwell and Haris Rauf looking out of form off late.

Despite Marcus Stoinis finding his feet at the top of the order, none of the other batsmen have been able to get going alongside the burly all-rounder.

Injuries haven't helped their cause either, with Billy Stanlake and Nathan Coulter-Nile sitting out a couple of BBL games. However, with a decent roster in their midst, the Stars have the tools to bounce back into form.

Their opponents, Adelaide Strikers have won five of their 10 BBL games. Their bowling attack has also impressed more often than not.

However, they will have to make due without Rashid Khan, who has the left the side due to national commitments. Nevertheless, they have a well-rounded team with some of the best young talent in Wes Agar and Matt Renshaw itching to make a mark in the BBL.

The Strikers are the odds-on favorites to win this game although the Stars have enough firepower to tackle the Strikers. With some of the best T20 players taking to the field for this fixture, one can expect a riveting contest in the BBL 2021.

BBL 2021: Squads to choose from

Melbourne Stars

Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Zahir Khan, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Nicholas Pooran, Will Pucovski, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Andre Fletcher

Adelaide Strikers

Travis Head (c), Wes Agar, Danny Briggs, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Liam O'Connor, Matt Renshaw, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall, Jon Wells, Ryan Gibson, Cameron White

Predicted Playing 11

Melbourne Stars

Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nic Maddinson, Seb Gotch (WK), Liam Hatcher, Haris Rauf, Adam Zampa and Sam Rainbird

Adelaide Strikers

Phil Salt, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (C&WK), Jono Wells, Jake Weatherald, Ryan Gibson, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar, Danny Briggs, Peter Siddle/Harry Conway and Liam O'Connor

Match Details

Match: Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 40

Date: January 15, 2021, at 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Pitch Report

An even contest between bat and ball beckons at the MCG with the par score being 150-160. While the batsmen should enjoy the ball coming on to the bat, the dimensions of the ground will play into the bowler's hands.

There should be some spin on offer as well, which will make for an exciting contest in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key in the outcome of this game given the nature of the pitch.

Both teams will look to make good use of the conditions first up and bat if they were to win the toss, as the pitch is expected to slow down a touch as the match progresses.

STA vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BBL 2021: STA vs STR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Carey, Phil Salt, Nic Maddinson, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Renshaw, Danny Briggs, Liam Hatcher, Adam Zampa and Wes Agar

Captain: Alex Carey, Vice-Captain: Marcus Stoinis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Carey, Jake Weatherald, Nic Maddinson, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Renshaw, Danny Briggs, Sam Rainbird, Adam Zampa and Wes Agar

Captain: Matt Renshaw, Vice-Captain: Marcus Stoinis