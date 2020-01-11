STR vs REN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BBL 2019-20 Match - Jan 12th, 2020

The winners of the previous two BBL seasons, Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades take centre-stage as they face each other in Match 33 on Sunday. Although they came into the tournament with high hopes, the Renegades have faltered miserably with no wins in eight games. They are all but out of the running for a playoff place with regular captain, Aaron Finch also not available.

On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers have done reasonably well with seven points to their names. They come into this game on the back of two losses to the Sydney Sixers and would be looking to bounce back into winning ways. With two valuable points on offer, an entertaining game of cricket beckons at the Adelaide Oval. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for STR vs REN.

Squads to choose from:

Adelaide Strikers:

Travis Head (C), Jake Weatherald, Phil Salt, Jono Wells, Matt Short, Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Billy Stanlake, Peter Siddle, Liam O'Connor, Michael Neser and Harry Nielsen.

Melbourne Renegades:

Dan Christian (C), Shaun Marsh, Marcus Harris, Mohd Nabi, Samit Patel, Jack Wildermuth, Beau Webster, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Joe Mennie, Nathan McSweeney, Tom Cooper and Sam Harper

Playing XI Updates:

Adelaide Strikers:

Travis Head returns to the side for the Strikers although they will not avail the services of Alex Carey and Cameron Valente for this game. While Head is a certain starter, the other vacancy should be filled up Harry Nielsen, who will keep wickets and bat in the middle order although Salt could also don the gloves if necessary.

Jake Weatherald and Jono Wells have been brilliant for the Strikers this season with Phil Salt and Rashid Khan also coming up with valuable contribution. Much is expected from Matt Short, who should feature in the top order against the Renegades. Peter Siddle and Michael Neser will lead the bowling attack with Billy Stanlake being one to watch out for in this game.

Possible XI: Weatherald, Salt, Head(C), Wells, Short, Nielsen(WK), Neser, Rashid, Siddle, Stanlake and Conway/O'Connor.

Melbourne Renegades:

Melbourne Renegades have received a huge boost with the availability of Mohammad Nabi for this game. He comes into the squad at the expense of Richard Gleeson, who has had a tough time this season.

While the batting unit should remain unchanged, Nabi's inclusion adds much-needed strength in both units. Cameron Boyce and Joe Mennie will be key with the ball while Will Sutherland looks set to assume a more prominent role with Richard Gleeson not in the squad for this game.

Possible XI: Marsh, Harris, Webster, Harper(WK), Christian(C), Patel, Nabi, Wildermuth, Sutherland, Boyce and Mennie.

Match Details:

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 33

12th January 2020, 10:10 AM IST

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

Pitch Report:

As seen in the game between the Strikers and Sixers last week, the pitch is on the slower side with spin expected to play a huge part. The powerplay overs will be crucial for either side with 150 being a competitive score. Both teams will be looking to bat first upon winning the toss with the pitch slowing down as the game progresses.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Sam Harper is the ideal wicket-keeper pick for this game with Alex Carey not available for the Strikers. The youngster has done well in patches with the highlights of his campaign being a quickfire fifty against the Scorchers. He should score some runs with the Renegades desperate for a win on Sunday.

Batsmen: Shaun Marsh and Jono Wells are must-have players for this game with both of them coming into this game with lots of runs under their belts. With 298 and 234 runs respectively, Marsh and Wells will be key on a tough wicket while one of Phil Salt or Jake Weatherald should also make the cut. Beau Webster should get the nod over Marcus Harris owing to his superior form.

Allrounders: The returning Travis Head is another viable candidate in the fantasy team. The South Australian should also contribute with the ball which makes him a worthwhile pick. Along with Head, the likes of Dan Christian and Mohammad Nabi are good options as well while Will Sutherland could be a reliable pick considering his all-round ability.

Bowlers: Coming into this game on the back of a hattrick, Rashid Khan is bound to feature in most fantasy teams for this game. With his batting ability also coming to the fore in recent games, one cannot ignore Rashid. Another such option is Cameron Boyce, who has been the lone warrior in the Renegades bowling unit. He guarantees a wicket or two on a pitch that should suit him while the likes of Peter Siddle and Joe Mennie should round the team off for this game.

Captain: Although this is Travis Head's first game this season for the Strikers, he is in good form with a century against New Zealand in the Boxing Day Test match. He is a decent pick for the multiplier options along with Shaun Marsh, who is averaging 37 in BBL 2019-20. If Melbourne Renegades were to bat first, Sam Harper could be a great option as well with no scoreboard pressure on his young shoulders in the first innings.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Harper, Shaun Marsh, Beau Webster, Jono Wells, Phil Salt, Mohd Nabi, Michael Neser, Travis Head, Cameron Boyce, Joe Mennie and Rashid Khan. Captain: Shaun Marsh, Vice-Captain: Travis Head

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Harper, Shaun Marsh, Jake Weatherald, Jono Wells, Travis Head, Daniel Christian, Mohd Nabi, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Cameron Boyce and Will Sutherland. Captain: Travis Head, Vice-Captain: Sam Harper