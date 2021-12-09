STR vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 9

The ninth match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 has the Adelaide Strikers (STR) taking on the Melbourne Renegades (REN) at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Thursday.

The Renegades won a thriller at the Docklands Stadium against the Strikers, courtesy of a good bowling performance. Despite Aaron Finch being sidelined by an injury, the Renegades youngsters stepped up with the bat. They will be keen to come up with another good performance against the Strikers, who play their first home game of the season. With Rashid Khan and Jake Weatherald in their ranks, the Strikers will also fancy their chances, making for a good contest at the Adelaide Oval.

REN vs STR Probable Playing 11 Today

REN XI

Sam Harper (wk), Mac Harvey, James Seymour, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jonathan Merlo, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Zahir Khan, Reece Topley and James Pattinson

STR XI

Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen (wk), Matt Short, Jono Wells, Daniel Drew, George Garton, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle (c), Fawad Ahmed/Liam Scott and Wes Agar

Match Details

STR vs REN, BBL 2021-22, Match 6

Date and Time: 9th December 2021, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

As is the case with the Adelaide Oval, a good batting track is expected with help on offer for the bowlers. Swing will be key with the new ball, with the batters being wary of movement off the surface. Although the batters should enjoy batting under the lights, the dimensions of the ground will go against them. There is turn on offer for the spinners, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160 being a good total.

Today’s STR vs REN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sam Harper: Sam Harper showed glimpses of what he is capable of doing in the previous game, but he couldn't really fire against the Strikers. Taking up the opener's spot in the likely absence of Aaron Finch, Harper will be keen to make good use of the conditions and come up with a good knock in Adelaide.

Batter

Jake Weatherald: Jake Weatherald is Adelaide's best bet with the bat given his recent form and record in the BBL. The southpaw is known for his blistering batting style in the powerplay overs, making him a fine addition to your STR vs REN Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Mohammad Nabi: Mohammad Nabi didn't have much to do in the previous game. However, his finishing ability is bound to come in handy at the Adelaide Oval, especially considering the Renegades top-order's inexperience. He also adds value on the bowling front, making him a must-have in your STR vs REN Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan is one of the premier leg-spinners in this format, with his numbers speaking for themselves. Apart from his obvious wicket-taking ability, he is quite handy with the bat in hand, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in STR vs REN Dream11 prediction team

Matt Short (STR) - 95 points

Zahir Khan (REN) - 93 points

Mackenzie Harvey (REN) - 82 points

Important stats for STR vs REN Dream11 prediction team

Jake Weatherald - 433 runs in 15 BBL 2020-21 matches, Bat Average: 36.08

Rashid Khan - 16 wickets in 10 BBL 2020-21 matches, Bowl Average: 16.75

Zahir Khan - 3/24 vs Adelaide Strikers in previous BBL 2021-22 match

STR vs REN Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

STR vs REN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - BBL

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Harper, Jono Wells, Jake Weatherald, Jake Fraser-McGurk, James Seymour, Mohammad Nabi, Matt Short, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Rashid Khan and Wes Agar

Captain: Rashid Khan. Vice-captain: James Seymour.

STR vs REN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - BBL

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Harper, Harry Nielsen, Jake Weatherald, Jake Fraser-McGurk, James Seymour, Mohammad Nabi, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Kane Richardson, Rashid Khan and Wes Agar

Captain: Matt Short. Vice-captain: Rashid Khan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar