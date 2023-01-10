STR vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 36

The 36th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Melbourne Renegades (REN) take on the Adelaide Strikers (STR) at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Tuesday, January 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the STR vs REN Dream11 prediction.

Strikers and Renegades have had similar campaigns so far in the BBL. Both teams started off with three wins on the trot, only to subsequently lose their next four matches. However, both sides are back to winning ways and have their eyes set on a top-four spot.

The Renegades are without their spin twins Mujeeb ur Rahman and Akeal Hosein owing to ILT20. But they have a good mix of youth and experience with the likes of Aaron Finch and Kane Richardson showing signs of form.

Strikers come into the game on the back of a stunning win over the Hurricanes with stand-in captain Matt Short and Chris Lynn in sublime form. While they will be without Rashid Khan, the Strikers will start as the favorites owing to home conditions.

With both teams looking to extend their winning run of late, a cracking game is on the cards in Adelaide.

STR vs REN Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 36

The Melbourne Renegades and the Adelaide Strikers will lock horns in the 36th match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on January 10th. The game is set to take place at 2:10 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

STR vs REN, BBL 2022-23, Match 36

Date and Time: 10th January 2023, 2:10 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

STR vs REN pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 36

The Adelaide Oval has been a brilliant one to bat on, with the average first-innings score being 187 this season. The batters have made merry with the last two matches seeing over 360 runs scored in each game. While pacers have accounted for the majority of the wickets, spinners have also had a say, picking up nearly 40 percent of the wickets at the Adelaide Oval this season. Chasing would be the preferred option with the ball skidding on under the lights.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 187

2nd-innings score: 173

STR vs REN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Melbourne Renegades injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Melbourne Renegades.

Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11

Martin Guptill, Marcus Harris, Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Jono Wells, Mac Harvey, Matthew Critchley, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Williamson, Corey Rocchioccioli/Ruwantha Kellapotha.

Adelaide Strikers injury/team news

Rashid Khan has left for SA20 and will not be available for the rest of the BBL season.

Adelaide Strikers probable playing 11

Matt Short (c), Ryan Gibson/Henry Hunt, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Harry Nielsen (wk), Thomas Kelly, Cameron Boyce/Ben Manenti, Wes Agar, Harry Conway and Henry Thornton.

STR vs REN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sam Harper (6 matches, 116 runs, SR: 156.76)

Sam Harper has shown signs of form with 116 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 156.75 this season. He was the Player of the Match in the Renegades' win over the Hurricanes, scoring 89 runs off just 48 balls. He is expected to bat in the top order and given his explosiveness, Harper should be a top pick in your STR vs REN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Adam Hose (8 matches, 197 runs, SR: 142.75)

Adam Hose has lived up to his reputation in his debut BBL season, scoring 197 runs at a strike rate of 142.75. He is averaging in excess of 30 and has often come up with handy knocks at times of need. With Hose coming into the game on the back of scores of 38 (22) and 56 (41) in his last two matches at the Adelaide Oval, he is a good addition to your STR vs REN Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Matt Short (8 matches, 321 runs, 7 wickets)

Matt Short has been in brilliant form for the Strikers this season, scoring 321 runs at an average of 45.86. He has also chipped in with seven wickets, with his economy rate of 6.70 holding him in good stead. With Short scoring a hundred in his last outing in Adelaide, he is in good form and could be a fine pick for your STR vs REN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Tom Rogers (9 matches, 17 wickets, Average: 16.35)

Tom Rogers is the leading wicket-taker this season with 17 wickets in nine matches at the time of writing. Rogers has picked up seven wickets in his last two matches, including a fifer against the Melbourne Stars. The Renegades pacer is able both in the powerplay and the death overs, making him a must-have in your STR vs REN Dream11 prediction team.

STR vs REN match captain and vice-captain choices

Martin Guptill

Martin Guptill has had an underwhelming BBL season so far with 106 runs at a strike rate of 101.92. Guptill, however, showed signs of form in his previous BBL outing, scoring 36 runs off just 19 balls. Given his experience and ability to take on the bowlers from ball one, Guptill is a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your STR vs REN Dream11 prediction team.

Matt Short

Matt Short is arguably the player of the tournament with 321 runs and seven wickets in eight matches so far. He scored his first BBL hundred and also picked up a wicket in his previous outing at the Adelaide Oval. With Rashid Khan not being available, Matt Short is likely to continue bowling his full quota of overs, making him a viable captaincy choice in your STR vs REN Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for STR vs REN Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Matt Short 321 runs in 8 matches Henry Thornton 16 wickets in 7 matches Wes Agar 11 wickets in 7 matches Aaron Finch 242 runs in 9 matches Tom Rogers 17 wickets in 9 matches

STR vs REN match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 36

Jono Wells has been poor this season with the bat for the Renegades, striking at less than 100 in the middle order. However, Wells has a lot of experience playing at the Adelaide Oval, having spent multiple seasons as part of the Adelaide Strikers. If he is able to find his groove early on, Wells could be a top pick for your STR vs REN Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your STR vs REN Dream11 Prediction, click here!

STR vs REN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

STR vs REN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Harper

Batters: Martin Guptill (vc), Aaron Finch, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose

All-rounders: Matt Short (c), Matt Critchley

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton, Tom Rogers

STR vs REN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

STR vs REN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Harper

Batters: Martin Guptill, Jono Wells, Chris Lynn (c)

All-rounders: Matt Short, Matt Critchley, Colin de Grandhomme

Bowlers: Kane Richardson (vc), Cameron Boyce, Henry Thornton, Tom Rogers

Get IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for live updates & latest news.

Poll : 0 votes