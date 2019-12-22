STR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BBL 2019-20 Match - Dec 23rd, 2019

2017-18 BBL Champions, Adelaide Strikers host their first game of the season as they face Perth Scorchers in a much-awaited game on Monday. While the Perth Scorchers come into this game on the back of a home win, Adelaide Strikers had to share the points with Sydney Thunder due to excessive smoke in Canberra.

The home side will look to kickstart their campaign after a false start with a certain buzz around the side, with the inclusions of Phil Salt and Cameron White. However, they face the most successful team in BBL history in Perth Scorchers. With Mitchell Marsh and Chris Jordan striking form in the previous game, one would want to best against a Scorchers win. Nevertheless, both teams are capable of running away with the two points. With the Adelaide Oval hosting this game, all the signs point towards a potential thriller. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for STR vs SCO

Squads to choose from:

Adelaide Strikers:

Travis Head (C), Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Liam O'Connor, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Cameron White, Nick Winter, Harry Conway

Perth Scorchers:

Mitchell Marsh (C), Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Chris Jordan, Matt Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman

Playing XI Updates:

Adelaide Strikers:

Peter Siddle isn't available for this game due to international commitments. He is likely to be replaced by Harry Conway or Liam O'Connor. The rest of the side should remain unchanged with Alex Carey leading the side in the absence of Travis Head. The Strikers employed a different batting unit with Carey featuring in the middle order.

This should be the way forward for the Strikers with Phil Salt and Jake Weatherald at the top of the order. Their bowling unit depends largely on Rashid Khan and Billy Stanlake with Wes Agar also expected to play a huge role in this game.

Possible XI: Salt, Weatherald, Short, Carey(C&WK), Wells, White, Rashid, Agar, Conway/O'Connor, Stanlake and Valente.

Perth Scorchers:

No changes are expected from Perth Scorchers after a win in their previous game. Liam Livingstone and Cameron Bancroft got some runs under their belt against the Renegades which bodes well for the Scorchers in the longer run.

The duo of Mitch Marsh and Ashton Turner is crucial to their fortunes with either of them capable of scoring quick runs in the death overs. Their bowling attack is also well rounded with Chris Jordan leading the pack along with Jhye Richardson. With two very crafty spinners in Fawad Ahmed and Ashton Agar, Perth Scorchers will fancy its chances heading into this game.

Possible XI: Livingstone, Inglis(WK), Bancroft, Marsh(C), Turner, Green, Agar, Jordan, Jhye, Paris, and Fawad.

Match Details:

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers, Match 10

23rd December 2019, 1:40 PM IST

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report:

A good batting track is expected with ample support on offer for the bowlers as well. Teams have generally preferred to chase on this surface with the ball skidding on in the second half of the innings. 160-165 would be a competitive total with there being no threat of rain for this game.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Although both Inglis and Carey bat in the top order, it should be the Adelaide Strikers' captain who should get the nod for this game. Carey has been a consistent performer in the BBL and warmed up with a decent contribution in the previous game as well. With spin also expected to play a part, Carey's ability to against spin also holds him in good stead.

Batsmen: Ashton Turner and Jake Weatherald are decent options for this game with both of them getting cameos in the previous game. Although he had a disastrous start to his BBL career, Phil Salt is known for his attacking gameplay in the powerplay overs. Another Englishman, Liam Livingstone also looks to be in good form and could score some runs for the Scorchers.

Allrounders: Mitchell Marsh led his side to a crucial win against the Renegades on Saturday. The Perth Scorchers captain scored a quickfire fifty which should give him the confidence to put in a good performance against a decent Adelaide Strikers unit as well. Along with Marsh, the likes of Matt Short and Ashton Agar are viable options as well.

Bowlers: One wouldn't want to ignore Rashid Khan in this game considering his record at the Adelaide Oval. Along with the Afghan leggie, Chris Jordan is another must-have in the side after a brilliant performance with the ball and on the field against the Melbourne Renegades. While one of Fawad Ahmed or Jhye Richardson would be a worthwhile pick, Billy Stanlake should round the fantasy team with his sheer pace bound to account for a wicket or two.

Captain: Both captain, Alex Carey and Mitch Marsh had decent outings earlier in the week against Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades respectively. Both of them are expected to come up with a substantial score in the middle order which makes them viable options for captaincy. Along with the aforementioned duo, Liam Livingstone is also another decent pick with the former Rajasthan Royals batsman capable of bowling some spin as well.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Carey, Jono Wells, Ashton Turner, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Mitch Marsh, Ashton Agar, Rashid Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Billy Stanlake and Chris Jordan. Captain: Alex Carey, Vice-Captain: Liam Livingstone

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Carey, Ashton Turner, Jake Weatherald, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Mitch Marsh, Ashton Agar, Rashid Khan, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake and Jhye Richardson. Captain: Mitch Marsh, Vice-Captain: Alex Carey