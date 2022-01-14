STR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 49

The 49th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 has the Adelaide Strikers (STR) taking on the Perth Scorchers (SCO) at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

The Perth Scorchers are the team to beat at the moment with just two losses in BBL 2021-22 so far. Despite missing a few key personnel in Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis, the Scorchers have coped well with their bowlers ruling the roost in the tournament. They will look to seal a top-two spot with a win against the Strikers, who will be without Rashid Khan for the rest of the tournament. However, the Strikers are a formidable unit who should prove to be a handful in home conditions.

STR vs SCO Probable Playing 11 Today

STR XI

Matt Short, Henry Hunt, Jake Weatherald, Ian Cockbain, Jono Wells, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), Peter Siddle (c), Fawad Ahmed, Henry Thornton and Harry Conway

SCO XI

Nick Hobson, Kurtis Patterson, Laurie Evans (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Chris Sabburg, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou and Lance Morris

Match Details

STR vs SCO, BBL 2021-22, Match 49

Date and Time: 14th January 2022, 5:40 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

A competitive clash beckons at the Adelaide Oval with help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. While the pacers will look to swing the new ball early on, the batters will ideally look to take on the bowling in the powerplay phase. As the match progresses, the pitch can slow down and bring the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams ideally looking to bat first upon winning the toss.

Today’s STR vs SCO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Harry Nielsen: Harry Nielsen is the only available option for this game with Cameron Bancroft in isolation. Although Nielsen is in line to bat in the lower-middle order, the wicketkeeper-batter is capable of scoring quick runs, making him a decent addition to your STR vs SCO Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Jake Weatherald: Although Jake Weatherald is one of the best batters in BBL history, he hasn't been able to translate his talent into numbers this season. The southpaw will relish a return to the Adelaide Oval, a ground where has a decent record. With Weatherald also being a good player of spin, he should match-up nicely against Agar and possibly Hatzoglou.

All-rounder

Matt Short: Matt Short has been the standout player for the Strikers, scoring 292 runs at a strike rate of 156.99. In addition to his batting exploits, Short is being used as a frontline bowler by the Strikers, even picking up a couple of wickets in his previous game. With form on his side, Short should be a must-have in your STR vs SCO Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Andrew Tye: Andrew Tye is one of the leading wicket-takers in the competition with 19 scalps to his name this season. Apart from his knack for picking up wickets in the death overs, Tye has also come up with handy cameos down the order, which should hold him in good stead ahead of this much-awaited clash.

Top 3 best players to pick in STR vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Ashton Agar (SCO) - 639 points

Matt Short (STR) - 636 points

Andrew Tye (SCO) - 662 points

Important stats for STR vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Matt Short - 292 runs in 11 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 29.20

Colin Munro - 353 runs in 10 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 50.43

Andrew Tye - 19 wickets in 12 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 16.95

STR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

STR vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Harry Nielsen, Kurtis Patterson, Ashton Turner, Iain Cockbain, Jake Weatherald, Ashton Agar, Matthew Short, Peter Siddle, Fawad Ahmed, Andrew Tye and Peter Hatzoglou

Captain: Matt Short. Vice-captain: Kurtis Patterson.

STR vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Harry Nielsen, Kurtis Patterson, Laurie Evans, Iain Cockbain, Jake Weatherald, Ashton Agar, Matthew Short, Peter Siddle, Fawad Ahmed, Andrew Tye and Lance Morris

Captain: Kurtis Patterson. Vice-captain: Jake Weatherald.

