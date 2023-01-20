STR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2022, Match 48

The 48th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022 will see the Adelaide Strikers (STR) squaring off against the Perth Scorchers (SCO) at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Friday, January 20. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the STR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Perth Scorchers have won nine of their last 12 matches and will try their best to continue their dominance in the tournament. The Adelaide Strikers, on the other hand, have won five of their last 12 games and will try their best to qualify for the playoffs of BBL 2022.

The Adelaide Strikers will give it their all to win the match, but the Perth Scorchers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

STR vs SCO Match Details

The 48th match of the Big Bash League 2022 will be played on January 20 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The game is set to take place at 11.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

STR vs SCO, Match 48

Date and Time: January 20, 2023, 11.00 am IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide is a bowling paradise, where fans may see a lot of wickets falling during the match. The last match played on this pitch was between the Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat, where a total of 291 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

STR vs SCO Form Guide

STR - Won 9 of their 12 matches

SCO - Won 5 of their 12 matches

STR vs SCO Probable Playing XI

STR Playing XI

No injury updates.

Matthew Short, Travis Head (c), Alex Carey (wk), Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Ben Manenti, Cameron Boyce, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton, and Harry Conway.

SCO Playing XI

No injury updates.

Cameron Bancroft, Stephen Eskinazi, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, and Lance Morris.

STR vs SCO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Inglis (11 matches, 377 runs)

J Inglis is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. C Briggs is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

A Turner (10 matches, 241 runs)

C Bancroft and A Turner are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Hose played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

M Short (12 matches, 458 runs, 10 wickets)

A Hardie and M Short are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. C De Grandhomme is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Tye (12 matches, 22 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Tye and W Agar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Behrendorff is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

STR vs SCO match captain and vice-captain choices

M Short

M Short will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial knock in today's match. He has earned 1018 points in the last 12 matches.

A Tye

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Tye your captain or vice-captain as he will bowl in the death overs and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 735 points in the ongoing BBL.

5 Must-Picks for STR vs SCO, Match 48

A Tye - 22 wickets

W Agar - 17 wickets

M Short - 458 runs and 10 wickets

J Inglis - 377 runs

A Hardie - 369 runs and 2 wickets

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers, who can bowl at the death and also has the ability to bat. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Inglis

Batters: A Turner, C Bancroft, A Hose

All-rounders: M Short, A Hardie

Bowlers: A Tye, J Behrendorff, W Agar, H Thornton, M Kelly

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Inglis

Batters: A Turner, C Bancroft, A Hose

All-rounders: M Short

Bowlers: A Tye, J Behrendorff, W Agar, H Thornton, M Kelly, L Morris

