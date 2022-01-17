STR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 52

The 52nd match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 has the Adelaide Strikers (STR) taking on the Sydney Sixers (SIX) at the Adelaide Oval on Monday.

The Sydney Sixers are in fine form going into the backend of the tournament following their big win over the Sydney Thunder. With the likes of Josh Philippe and Sean Abbott firing on all cylinders, the Sixers will be keen to sustain their momentum ahead of the playoffs. However, they face a strong Strikers side who have won their last three games. With Peter Siddle and co. eager for a win at home, a cracking contest beckons in Adelaide.

STR vs SIX Probable Playing 11 Today

STR XI

Matt Short, Matt Renshaw, Jake Weatherald, Ian Cockbain, Jono Wells, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), Peter Siddle (c), Fawad Ahmed, Henry Thornton and Harry Conway

SIX XI

Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O'Keefe, Jackson Bird and Hayden Kerr

Match Details

STR vs SIX, BBL 2021-22, Match 52

Date and Time: 17th January 2022, 11:35 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval is a decent one to bat on with the bowlers likely to get some help as the match progresses. The pacers should get the ball to swing around, but conditions are best for batting in the powerplay overs. Wickets in hand will be key for both teams, with the pitch likely to slow down with time. Both teams will eye a score of 160, with batting first being the preferred choice.

Today’s STR vs SIX Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Philippe: Josh Philippe returned to form in the previous game, scoring a brilliant fifty against a strong Sydney Thunder attack. The Sixers opener is one of the best players in the competition. He is capable against both spin and pace, making him a must-have in your STR vs SIX Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Moises Henriques: Moises Henriques, who started the BBL season with a couple of sparkling fifties, has tailed off over the last few weeks. However, he is still one of the better players of spin in the competition and should come up with a good performance in this game.

All-rounder

Matt Short: Matt Short has been the surprise package in BBL 2021-22, managing good performances with both the bat and ball. The Strikers all-rounder has scored over 300 runs at a fairly decent rate. And given his prowess with the ball, he is surely a must-have in your STR vs SIX Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Peter Siddle: Peter Siddle is the BBL's leading wicket-taker this season with his experience and death-bowling skills yielding as many as 21 scalps. The Strikers captain will be keen to sustain his form against the Sixers, with his variations bound to have a say at the Adelaide Oval.

Top 3 best players to pick in STR vs SIX Dream11 prediction team

Josh Philippe (SIX) - 682 points

Matt Short (STR) - 834 points

Peter Siddle (STR) - 718 points

Important stats for STR vs SIX Dream11 prediction team

Matt Short - 359 runs in 12 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 29.92

Josh Philippe - 384 runs in 12 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 38.40

Peter Siddle - 21 wickets in 13 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 19.00

STR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

STR vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Ian Cockbain, Jake Weatherald, Sean Abbott, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Steve O'Keefe, Fawad Ahmed and Ben Dwarshuis

Captain: Josh Philippe. Vice-captain: Matt Short.

STR vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Daniel Christian, Ian Cockbain, Jake Weatherald, Sean Abbott, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Hayden Kerr, Henry Thornton and Ben Dwarshuis

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Josh Philippe. Vice-captain: Jake Weatherald.

Edited by Samya Majumdar