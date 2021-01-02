STR vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 3rd, 2021

Match 26 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020 has the defending champions Sydney Sixers taking on Adelaide Strikers at the Carrara Oval in Queensland.

The Sydney Sixers haven't missed a beat in the BBL this season, winning four of their five games. Their potent bowling attack could be further bolstered with Jake Ball's arrival.

The duo of Josh Philippe and Daniel Hughes have scored over 150 runs in BBL 2020. With Daniel Christian and Carlos Brathwaite adding much-needed balance to the side, the Sixers look well on course for another successful BBL campaign.

On the other hand, the Adelaide Strikers have blown hot and cold in the BBL this season, winning only three of their six games. They have shown glimpses of what they are capable of, with Rashid Khan and Alex Carey impressing in recent games.

However, much is expected from the duo of Jake Weatherald and Matt Renshaw, as neither of them has made a telling impact in the BBL 2020 so far. Nevertheless, considering how their bowling attack has fared this season, the Strikers could prove to be a handful for Hughes and co.

While recent form might suggest another Sixers win, the Strikers are a well-balanced unit capable of wreaking havoc on any given day. With their pace trio of Worrall, Agar and Siddle picking wickets seemingly for fun, the Sixers batting unit could be in for a tough time in what promises to be an entertaining BBL clash at the Carrara Oval.

BBL 2020: Squads to choose from

Adelaide Strikers

Travis Head (c), Wes Agar, Danny Briggs, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Liam O'Connor, Matt Renshaw, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall, Jon Wells, Cameron White, Daniel Worrall.

Sydney Sixers

Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Jason Holder, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince, Jake Ball, Justin Avendano, Nick Bertus, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu.

Predicted Playing-11s

Adelaide Strikers

Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (C&WK), Jono Wells, Matt Short, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall/Harry Conway, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar and Peter Siddle.

Sydney Sixers

Jack Edwards, Josh Philippe (WK), James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Manenti, Jake Ball and Steve O'Keefe.

Match Details

Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers, Match 26

Date: 3rd January 2021, at 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland

Pitch Report

A cracking pitch awaits the two sides at the Carrara Oval, with 160-170 runs likely to be a par score at this venue.

While there could be some help on offer for both pacers and spinners, the batsmen are expected to feel at ease in the middle. Run-scoring is likely to be relatively easier against the new ball before the spinners come into play.

With this BBL game being an evening fixture, both teams could look to chase if they win the toss, as the ball could skid more under the lights.

STR vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

STR vs SIX Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Carey, Josh Philippe, Daniel Hughes, Jake Weatherald, James Vince, Daniel Christian, Matt Renshaw, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Ben Dwarshuis and Ben Manenti

Captain: Matt Renshaw, Vice-Captain: James Vince

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Carey, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Jake Weatherald, James Vince, Daniel Christian, Matt Renshaw, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Ben Dwarshuis and Ben Manenti

Captain: James Vince, Vice-Captain: Jake Weatherald