STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2021/22, Match 39

Adelaide Strikers will take on Melbourne Stars in the 39th match of the Big Bash League 2021/22 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Saturday.

The two teams are currently in a bit of a desperate situation and need to stack up points quickly.

Adelaide Strikers have the wind blowing in their sails after two extremely impressive victories, including their most recent conquest over the table-toppers Perth Scorchers. That win moved the Strikers to fifth position in the BBL11 table and would’ve boosted the morale in the camp.

Melbourne Stars, meanwhile, are trying to build winning momentum. They won their last encounter against Melbourne Renegades by six wickets and are just below Adelaide Strikers in the table. The Stars have 18 points to their name and this could prove to be an exciting contest between two closely-matched sides.

STR vs STA Probable Playing 11 Today

STR XI

Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald, Jonathan Wells, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielson (wk), Peter Siddle (c), Harry Conway, Ian Cockbain, Henry Thornton, Fawad Ahmed

STA XI

Joe Clarke (wk), Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Qais Ahmad, Brody Couch, Haris Rauf, Beau Webster, Joe Burns, Nick Larkin, Sam Rainbird, Adam Zampa

Match Details

STR vs STA, Big Bash League 2021/22, Match 39

Date and Time: 15th January, 2022, 5:10 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

Batters are expected to enjoy their time on this surface as this is a high-scoring wicket. Batting first should be the ideal option.

Today’s STR vs STA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Joe Clarke has got the most runs for Melbourne Stars in BBL11. In 10 matches, he has scored 313 runs at an average of 31.30. Clarke has also batted at a strike rate of 147.08.

Batters

Hilton Cartwright is a hard-hitting batter who can take on opposition bowlers for fun. He has amassed 259 runs in 11 games at an average of 29.50.

Jonathan Wells has been among the leading figures with the bat for Adelaide Strikers. He has scored 309 runs so far at a strike rate of 123.60.

All-rounders

Glenn Maxwell has had a pretty inconsistent campaign. He has amassed 261 runs in nine matches so far and has also picked up two wickets. Maxwell can tear into bowling units when he gets into the groove.

Matt Short has been in breathtaking form for Adelaide Strikers and he’s their top-scorer this season. Short has collected 326 runs at an average of nearly 30. He has also picked up five wickets and will be an outstanding captaincy choice for your STR vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Bowlers

Peter Siddle is the joint highest wicket-taker of BBL11 alongside his teammate Rashid Khan. Siddle has picked up 20 wickets in 12 games.

Top 5 best players to pick in STR vs STA Dream11 prediction team

Matt Short (STR) – 731 points

Peter Siddle (STR) – 677 points

Joe Clarke (STA) – 524 points

Hilton Cartwright (STA) - 491 points

Jonathan Wells (STR) – 483 points

Important stats for STR vs STA Dream11 prediction team

Matt Short: 326 runs and 5 wickets

Peter Siddle: 20 wickets

Joe Clarke: 313 runs

Hilton Cartwright: 295 runs

Glenn Maxwell: 261 runs and 2 wickets

STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction Today

STR vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joe Clarke, Hilton Cartwright, Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Matt Short, Glenn Maxwell, Beau Webster, Peter Siddle, Brody Couch, Adam Zampa, Fawad Ahmed

Captain: Matt Short, Vice-Captain: Glenn Maxwell

STR vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joe Clarke, Sam Harper, Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Beau Webster, Kane Richardson, Qais Ahmad, Adam Zampa

Captain: Peter Siddle, Vice-Captain: Joe Clarke

