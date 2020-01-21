STR vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 22nd, 2020

Table-toppers, Melbourne Stars, look to get over a rare loss as they face a stern test against the Adelaide Strikers on Wednesday. The Stars have been the team to beat this season with ten wins in twelve games. They are all but assured of a top two finish although they will want to regain momentum heading into the knockout phase. The Strikers are beginning to stitch a winning run as they come into this game on the back of two wins.

The previous clash between the two teams saw the Strikers come out on top. This will certainly play a part in the build-up of what promises to be a great game in BBL 2019-20. With both teams vying for a win at the Adelaide Oval, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for STR vs STA.

STR vs STA Teams:

Adelaide Strikers:

Travis Head (C), Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Alex Carey, Michael Neser, Liam O'Connor, Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Short, Jono Wells, Billy Stanlake and Peter Siddle.

Melbourne Stars:

Glenn Maxwell (C), Peter Handscomb, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson, Hilton Cartwright, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Clint Hinchcliffe, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nick Larkin, Lance Morris, Daniel Worrall

Playing 11 Updates:

Adelaide Strikers:

For the first time in BBL 2019-20, the Strikers are at full strength in terms of personnel. Travis Head and Alex Carey will feature together and should form a formidable middle-order alongside the in-form Jono Wells. Harry Nielsen will make way for Carey in what should be the only change for this game. Phil Salt and Jake Weatherald have provided decent starts this season as they are expected to do so on Wednesday as well against a formidable Stars side.

Their bowling attack is finding it's groove with Wes Agar and Peter Siddle doing well in their previous game against the Hobart Hurricanes. All eyes will be upon Rashid Khan, whose battle against Glenn Maxwell will hold crucial to the Strikers' fortunes at the Adelaide Oval.

Possible XI: Salt, Weatherald, Head(C), Carey(WK), Wells, Short, Neser, Rashid, O'Connor, Agar and Siddle.

Melbourne Stars:

Peter Handscomb and Adam Zampa return for the Stars as they seek a momentum-boosting win on Wednesday. Seb Gotch and Clint Hinchcliffe should be the ones to make for the aforementioned duo. Marcus Stoinis has been the standout batsman this season with 585 runs so far. He will be key at the top of the order alongside Hilton Cartwright, who has also been in good touch of late.

With Handscomb and Maxwell in their ranks, they have a lot of experience to bank on against the likes of Rashid Khan and Peter Siddle. With two quality spinners in Sandeep Lamichhane and Adam Zampa leading the way, the Stars will fancy their chances of notching up yet another win in BBL 2019-20.

Possible XI: Stoinis, Cartwright, Larkin, Maddinson, Maxwell(C), Handscomb (WK), Merlo, Zampa, Lamichhane, Morris and Worrall.

Match Details:

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars, Match 48

22nd January 2020, 1:40 PM IST

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report:

Although the previous game saw the Heat being bowled out for just 100 in 17 overs, the pitch in Adelaide is a decent batting track. While there is some turn on offer for the spinners, the batsmen should enjoy batting with the par score being 165. Teams have preferred to bat first this season and that shouldn't change on Wednesday as well.

STR vs STA Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Alex Carey is back for the Strikers and should get the nod over Peter Handscomb as the lone wicket-keeper in the fantasy team. While he is set to bat in the middle order, Carey scored 266 runs in seven games prior to the India series. He should be able to resume normal service with his ability against spin being exemplary.

Batsmen: Phil Salt is starting to get a hang of BBL cricket with the Englishman's last outing at the Adelaide Oval yielding a quick-fire fifty. He should get some runs against the Stars as he is picked alongside Hilton Cartwright in the fantasy team. Another decent pick would be Jono Wells, who is the leading run-scorer for the Adelaide Strikers this season with 351 runs. Although Maddinson hasn't been in the best of form with the bat, his added bowling ability makes him a worthwhile option.

Allrounders: Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell are must-have players in the side considering their form for the Stars. While Stoinis has six 50+ scores in twelve games in BBL 2019-20, Glenn Maxwell has accumulated 353 runs, including three fifties and a strike-rate of 159.73. While both of them warranty a place in the fantasy side, Travis Head's match-winning fifty against Hobart Hurricanes also holds him in good stead. Michael Neser is a viable alternative as well if credits are an issue.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan was the star of the show when the two teams met earlier in the season as he turned out a match-defining spell of 1/23 in his four overs. He should pick a wicket or two on Wednesday as Rashid Khan is picked alongside Sandeep Lamichhane. Daniel Worrall's incisive swing bowling also makes him a decent pick although the returning Adam Zampa should get the nod over the pacer. One can opt for Peter Siddle too with the veteran doing well in the death overs for the Strikers.

Captain: Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis are the ideal candidates for captaincy with both of them in decent form. Head's ability against spin should serve him well in this game against Zampa and Lamichhane while Stoinis looks to continue his hot run as he nears 600 runs in BBL 2019-20. Other viable options would include Glenn Maxwell, Phil Salt and Alex Carey, whose record at the Adelaide Oval is one to keep an eye on.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Alex Carey, Phil Salt, Nic Maddinson, Hilton Cartwright, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Wes Agar and Daniel Worrall.

Captain: Travis Head, Vice-Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Alex Carey, Phil Salt, Nic Maddinson, Hilton Cartwright, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Neser, Jono Wells, Adam Zampa, Peter Siddle and Sandeep Lamichhane.

Captain: Marcus Stoinis, Vice-Captain: Phil Salt