STR vs THU Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BBL 2019-20 Match - Dec 31st, 2019

As is the case in most BBL seasons, the New Year's Eve Clash features the Adelaide Strikers hosting a BBL match at the Adelaide Oval. This season, they face Sydney Thunder with both sides looking to strengthen their case for a top-four finish with a win on Tuesday. While the Thunder has lost only one game so far, the Strikers sit at the top of the Points Table with three wins in four games in BBL 2019-20.

The last time these two teams played each other this season, Adelaide Strikers just about managed to walk away with a point due to harmful weather conditions. With no such worry in Adelaide, one can expect an entertaining encounter between two of the most well-balanced sides in the tournament.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for STR vs THU.

STR vs THU Squads

Adelaide Strikers

Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Alex Carey(C & WK), Jonathan Wells, Rashid Khan, Cameron White, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Billy Stanlake, Harry Conway, Harry Nielsen

Sydney Thunder

Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson(C), Matthew Gilkes(WK), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Arjun Nair, Chris Tremain, Jonathan Cook, Brendan Doggett, Nathan McAndrew

STR vs THU Playing XI Update

Adelaide Strikers:

The Strikers should field an unchanged side after yet another win in BBL 2019-20. Phil Salt and Cameron Valente were able to put in decent performances with bat and ball respectively. Alex Carey and Jono Wells have been critical to their fortunes in the middle order with Rashid Khan providing the impetus towards the end of the innings. The leggie has starred with the ball as well although Billy Stanlake's performances are a cause for concern. Harry Conway is waiting in the wings and could displace Stanlake in the coming games if he doesn't get his act together.

Possible XI: Weatherald, Salt, Carey(C&WK), Wells, Short, White, Rashid, Siddle, Agar, Valente and Stanlake/Conway.

Sydney Thunder:

Similar to their opponents on Tuesday, Sydney Thunder shouldn't be making any changes to their side. The Thunder lost the previous game in the Super Over and wouldn't be looking to tinker much with their set-up. Alex Hales and Usman Khawaja have done well at the top of the order along with Callum Ferguson, who has scored 156 runs so far in BBL 2019-20. The Thunder have a nice balance in their side with Daniel Sams and Chris Morris batting six and seven. Chris Green will lead the spin attack which also features Nair and Cook while Tremain is one to watch out for in this game.

Possible XI: Hales, Khawaja, Ferguson(C), Gilkes(WK), Ross, Morris, Sams, Green, Nair, Cook and Tremain

STR vs THU Match Details

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunders, Match 16

31st December 2019, 1:40 PM IST

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

STR vs THU Pitch Report

The only match played at the Adelaide Oval this season saw a run-fest with both teams scoring a combined 381 runs in just 36 overs. Another good batting track is expected with a hint of turn on offer for the spinners. Unlike in the previous game, no rain interruptions are expected. Both sides will look to bat second although defending targets is the current norm in BBL 2019-20.

STR vs THU Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Alex Carey has been the standout batsman in BBL 2019-20. The Australian International has revelled in his new batting position with scores of 45, 55, 45 and 41 in four outings so far. With the match being played at the Adelaide Oval, Carey should score some runs at this home ground as he is picked in the fantasy team. Although he hasn't been scoring many runs for the Thunder, Matt Gilkes is a decent option as well to make do with the balance of the side.

Batsmen: Callum Ferguson is a must-have in the side given his experience of playing at the Adelaide Oval. The Thunder captain plays for South Australia and has played against the likes of Agar and Valente on a regular basis. Along with Ferguson, Usman Khawaja is also one to watch out for as well while Jono Wells also finds a place in the fantasy team. One of Jake Weatherald or Phil Salt should also make the cut with both of them scoring a fifty each in the tournament so far.

All-rounders: Daniel Sams and Chris Morris are the ideal options for this game with both of them expected to bowl four overs and also feature at some stage with the bat in hand. While Morris has showcased his ability with the ball in both his outings so far, a lot more is expected of him with the bat. Matt Short could be left out of your Dream11 team with the Strikers all-rounder batting deep down the order in the previous game.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan and Chris Green are two of the best spinners in the T20 circuit. While Green relies on his changes of pace, Rashid's variations make him an invaluable commodity. Both of them are ideally picked in the side with Peter Siddle, who has led the pace attack well for the Strikers. As for the final bowling option, both Billy Stanlake and Wes Agar are viable options and should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team.

Captain: Usman Khawaja is due for a big score for the Thunder with the southpaw unable to convert his starts in recent games. While he should back to put in a good performance, the duo of Alex Carey and Rashid Khan should also be in the mix for the multiplier options given their current form for the Strikers.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Carey, Callum Ferguson, Jono Wells, Phil Salt, Usman Khawaja, Daniel Sams, Chris Morris, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar and Chris Green. Captain: Alex Carey, Vice-Captain: Usman Khawaja

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Carey, Matt Gilkes, Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Jono Wells, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle and Billy Stanlake. Captain: Usman Khawaja, Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan.