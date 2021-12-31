STR vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 28

The 28th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 has the Adelaide Strikers (STR) taking on the Sydney Thunder (THU) at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Friday.

The Sydney Thunder come into the game on the back of a brilliant win against the high-flying Perth Scorchers, courtesy of a fine Sam Billings knock. They will be keen to continue their fine form against the Strikers, who have won just one game in the BBL so far. However, with a strong bowling attack to fall back on, the Strikers will fancy returning to winning ways, making for a cracking contest in this much-awaited clash on New Year's Eve.

STR vs THU Probable Playing 11 Today

THU XI

Alex Hales, Matt Gilkes/Oliver Davies, Jason Sangha, Sam Billings (wk), Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green (c), Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha and Saqib Mahmood

STR XI

Jake Weatherald, Matt Short, Matt Renshaw, Jono Wells, Harry Nielsen (wk), Thomas Kelly, George Garton, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall/Wes Agar, Peter Siddle (c) and Fawad Ahmed

Match Details

STR vs THU, BBL 2021-22, Match 28

Date and Time: 31st December 2021, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

The Adelaide Oval should play host to a relatively high-scoring game with ample help on offer for the bowlers as well. The pacers should get the ball to move around early on, but it shouldn't deter the batters from going on the attack against the hard new ball. As the innings progresses, the spinners should come into play, with the longer square boundaries favoring them. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s STR vs THU Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sam Billings: Sam Billings has been in fine form over the last few matches, scoring over 200 runs at a strike rate of 153.90. The Englishman has been brilliant in the middle overs and given his ability against both pace and spin, he should get the nod over Harry Nielsen in your STR vs THU Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Jake Weatherald: Jake Weatherald is due for a big knock at the top of the order for the Strikers. He hasn't fired as usual, but has shown signs of his explosive batting ability. With the conditions playing into his hands, Weatherald should get some runs under his belt.

All-rounder

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams has done well with both the bat and bowl for the Thunder, even being promoted ahead of Ben Cutting at times. The star all-rounder will be key with the ball in hand, making him a must-have in your STR vs THU Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan has been in decent form for the Strikers despite the former champions reeling in the bottom half of the points table. The conditions at the Adelaide Oval should suit his skiddy leg-spin. Adding his batting prowess only strengthens Rashid's case to find a spot in your STR vs THU Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in STR vs THU Dream11 prediction team

Matt Short (STR) - 301 points

Sam Billings (THU) - 375 points

Rashid Khan (STR) - 365 points

Important stats for STR vs THU Dream11 prediction team

Matt Short - 156 runs in 6 BBL 2021-22 matches, SR: 160.82

Rashid Khan - 10 wickets in 6 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 17.10

Saqib Mahmood - 7 wickets in 3 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 12.71

STR vs THU Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

STR vs THU Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Matt Renshaw, Jake Weatherald, Jason Sangha, Matt Short, Daniel Sams, Peter Siddle, Rashid Khan, Nathan McAndrew and Tanveer Sangha

Captain: Jake Weatherald. Vice-captain: Alex Hales.

STR vs THU Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Jono Wells, Jake Weatherald, Jason Sangha, Matt Short, Daniel Sams, George Garton, Rashid Khan, Saqib Mahmood and Tanveer Sangha

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-captain: Matt Short.

Edited by Samya Majumdar