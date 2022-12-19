STR vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 9

The ninth match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Sydney Thunder (THU) take on the Adelaide Strikers (STR) at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Tuesday, December 20. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the STR vs THU Dream11 prediction.

The Adelaide Strikers have started the season with two wins, with their bowling attack impressing on both occasions. While they have a decent batting unit to fall back on, the Strikers will rely on the likes of Rashid Khan and in-form pacer Henry Thornton to lead them to yet another win.

The Sydney Thunder, meanwhile, have not been at their best this season, winning just one out of three matches. One of their losses came at the hands of the Strikers, who bundled them out for a paltry 15. While the Strikers will hold the edge coming into the game, the Thunder will be eyeing revenge for their disappointing loss earlier in the week.

With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracker of a contest beckons in Adelaide.

STR vs THU Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 9

The Sydney Thunder and the Adelaide Strikers will lock horns in the ninth match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on December 20. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

STR vs THU, BBL 2022-23, Match 9

Date and Time: 20th December 2022, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

STR vs THU pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 9

The previous game saw over 300 runs being scored, indicating a good batting track at the Adelaide Oval. Although pacers accounted for more wickets, the spinners had combined figures of 14-0-86-6, going at 6.14 runs per over in a match with a run rate of 7.93. Three wickets fell in the powerplay phase in the previous encounter, indicating help was on offer with the new ball. Batting first would be the preferred choice, with the pitch not expected to change much during the course of the game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 184

2nd-innings score: 133

STR vs THU probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sydney Thunder injury/team news

Jason Sangha has been ruled out for the game.

Sydney Thunder probable playing 11

Matt Gilkes (wk), Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Alex Ross, Oliver Davies, Chris Green (c), Brendan Doggett, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Gurinder Sandhu.

Adelaide Strikers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Adelaide Strikers.

Adelaide Strikers probable playing 11

Matt Short, Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Harry Nielsen (wk), Thomas Kelly, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle (c) and Henry Thornton.

STR vs THU Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Matt Gilkes (28 BBL matches, 439 runs, Average: 18.29)

Matt Gilkes has not been in great form this season, scoring only three runs in as many games. However, he is one of the Thunder's best young batters with 439 runs in 28 BBL matches. He has a strike rate of close to 120 and is capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order. With Harry Nielsen batting lower down the order, Gilkes should be a good pick in your STR vs THU Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Chris Lynn (2 matches, 77 runs, Average: 38.50)

Chris Lynn has been steady for his new franchise Adelaide Strikers with 77 runs in two matches. Although he has not been at his explosive best, Lynn has come up with handy knocks in the top order. He is one of the best batters in the history of the competition and has been in good form all year, making him a top pick for your STR vs THU Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Daniel Sams (3 matches, 5 runs, 7 wickets)

Daniel Sams has been sensational with the ball in hand, picking up seven wickets in just three matches so far. Although he has not clicked with the bat, Sams' experience at this level holds him in good stead. Given his all-round skill set and the conditions on offer, Sams should be another top pick for your STR vs THU Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Peter Siddle (17 BBL 2021 matches, 30 wickets, Average: 17.73)

Peter Siddle is another experienced campaigner who was the top wicket-taker in the BBL last season with 30 wickets in 17 matches. Although he has not had much to do this season, Siddle is a force to be reckoned with, given his ability to nail his lengths and variations to perfection. With Siddle due a for big performance, he is a must-have in your STR vs THU Dream11 prediction team.

STR vs THU match captain and vice-captain choices

Matt Short

Matt Short is perhaps the Adelaide Strikers' best batting option with 93 runs in two matches. He also added value with the ball, chipping in with a wicket in his previous outing against the Thunder. With Short having a decent record at the Adelaide Oval and expected to take up the fifth bowler's role, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain in your STR vs THU Dream11 prediction team.

Alex Hales

Alex Hales is yet to hit his stride this season for the Thunder, unable to score many runs at the top of the order. However, Hales has a good record at the Adelaide Oval with 349 runs at a strike rate of 151 in the BBL. Given his experience and ability, Hales is a brilliant captaincy pick in your STR vs THU Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for STR vs THU Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Matt Short 93 runs in 2 matches Rilee Rossouw 53(38) in the previous match Fazalhaq Farooqi 5 wickets in 3 matches Wes Agar 4 wickets in 2 matches Peter Siddle 30 wickets in 17 matches in BBL 2021

STR vs THU match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 9

Oliver Davies is one of the best young prospects in the BBL with a strike rate of 146.04 to his name. Davies also had a decent outing against the Renegades, scoring 33 runs in just 18 balls towards the backend of the innings. With Jason Sangha missing out due to injury, Davies could be promoted to the top order, making him a fine pick for your STR vs THU Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your STR vs THU Dream11 Prediction, click here!

STR vs THU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

STR vs THU Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Matt Gilkes

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Alex Hales (c), Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald

All-rounders: Matt Short (vc), Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Peter Siddle, Chris Green, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

STR vs THU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

STR vs THU Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Matt Gilkes

Batters: Oliver Davies, Alex Hales, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose

All-rounders: Matt Short (vc), Daniel Sams (c)

Bowlers: Brendan Doggett, Wes Agar, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

