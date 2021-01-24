STR vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 25th, 2021

In the 53rd match of the BBL 2021, the Adelaide Strikers will take on the Sydney Thunder at the Adelaide Oval on Monday.

Both the Strikers and Thunder are all but assured of a top-five finish in the BBL this season, although the Strikers hold the advantage ahead of this clash.

With a good blend of youth and experience, the Strikers have won their last two BBL games and look on course for a successful campaign. Meanwhile, the Sydney Thunder will look to bounce back to winning ways and seal their place in the BBL top-five.

Like the Strikers, the Thunder also possess a well-balanced unit, although Daniel Sams' absence could inhibit them significantly.

The Thunder fell short in their previous BBL clash against the Strikers and could be looking to exact revenge this time around. However, with Travis Head and co. playing at home, an entertaining BBL 2021 game could beckon.

BBL: Squads to choose from

Sydney Thunder

Callum Ferguson (c), Sam Billings, Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain.

Adelaide Strikers

Travis Head (c), Wes Agar, Danny Briggs, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Liam O'Connor, Matt Renshaw, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall, Jon Wells, Ryan Gibson, Cameron White.

Predicted Playing-11s

Sydney Thunder

Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (C), Oliver Davies, Sam Billings (WK), Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Brendan Doggett and Tanveer Sangha.

Adelaide Strikers

Alex Carey (WK), Jake Weatherald, Travis Head (C), Phil Salt, Matt Renshaw, Ryan Gibson, Michael Neser, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Liam O'Connor and Peter Siddle.

Match Details

Match: Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 53.

Date: 25th January 2021, at 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval was a touch on the slower side and should be no different on Monday as well.

Run-scoring could be relatively easy against the new ball, and wickets in hand will be key. While there is likely to be swing on offer for the pacers, spinners could have a bigger say in the game's proceedings.

Nevertheless, both teams will look to bat first, and 160-170 runs should be a decent total at the Adelaide Oval.

STR vs THU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

STR vs THU Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Carey, Phil Salt, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson, Travis Head, Michael Neser, Ben Cutting, Wes Agar, Danny Briggs, Tanveer Sangha and Adam Milne.

Captain: Usman Khawaja. Vice-Captain: Travis Head.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Billings, Jake Weatherald, Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Travis Head, Michael Neser, Ben Cutting, Wes Agar, Danny Briggs, Tanveer Sangha and Nathan McAndrew.

Captain: Travis Head. Vice-Captain: Ben Cutting.