STR-W vs DYA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup 3rd-place Playoff

PCB Dynamites (DYA-W) will take on PCB Strikers (STR-W) in the third-place playoff of the Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup 2021-22 at the Oval Academy Ground in Karachi on Tuesday.

Despite a win in their previous game, the Strikers couldn't sneak into the top-two spots in the Women's One-Day Cup league table. However, they face the same opposition they beat last week in the form of the Dynamites, who will be eyeing revenge. With both teams looking to end their campaigns on a high, a cracking game beckons today.

STR-W vs DYA-W Probable Playing 11s

DYA-W XI

Muneeba Ali (c&wk), Sadaf Shams, Aliya Riaz, Huraina Sajjad, Maham Tariq, Kainat Hafeez, Syeda Insharah Asad, Humna Bilal, Neha Sharmin, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima.

STR-W XI

Kainat Imtiaz (c), Yusra Amir (wk), Ayesha Zafar, Javeria Rauf, Hafsa Khalid, Ayesha Naseem, Umme Hani, Tuba Hassan, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Khan, Aima Saleem.

Match Details

STR-W vs DYA-W, 3rd-place Playoff

Date & Time: September 21st, 2021, 10:30 AM IST.

Venue: Oval Academy Ground, Karachi.

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games at the venue, despite the pitch being on the slower side, there are runs on offer. The pacers should get the ball to swing around, keeping the batters on their toes. There isn't much respite for the batters when the spinners come into play in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

STR-W vs DYA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yusra Amir: Although Yusra Amin is slated to bat down the order, her ability to score quick runs in the middle overs is a valuable asset for the Strikers. She is also decent behind the stumps, making her a good addition to your STA-W vs DYA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Muneeba Ali: Although the Dynamites ended up on the losing side in the reverse fixture, Muneeba Ali scored a well-compiled 85 at the top of the order. With experience and form on her side, she can be backed to score more runs against the Strikers.

All-rounder

Kainat Imtiaz: Kainat Imtiaz led from the front with three wickets to help the Strikers beat the Dynamites in the previous fixture. In addition to her bowling prowess, Imtiaz is handy with the ball as well, making her a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Maham Tariq: Maham Tariq has impressed in the tournament by picking up a few wickets in the middle overs for the Dynamites. Tariq is also no mug with the bat, making her one to watch out for in today's game.

Three best players to pick in STR-W vs DYA-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Aliya Riaz (DYA-W) - 374 points.

Muneeba Ali (DYA-W) - 449 points.

Tuba Hassan (STR-W) - 387 points.

Key stats for STR-W vs DYA-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Aliya Riaz: 263 runs and 1 wicket in 6 Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup 2021 matches

Muneeba Ali: 358 runs in 6 Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup 2021 matches

Tuba Hassan: 64 runs and 8 wickets in 6 Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup 2021 matches

STR-W vs DYA-W Dream 11 Prediction (Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup)

STR-W vs DYA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y Amir, A Zafar, M Ali, J Rauf, A Riaz, N Sandhu, K Imtiaz, T Hassan, M Tariq, G Fatima and U Hani

Captain: M Ali. Vice-captain: T Hassan

STR-W vs DYA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Y Amir, H Khalid, M Ali, J Rauf, A Riaz, N Sandhu, K Imtiaz, T Hassan, M Tariq, G Fatima and N Pervaiz

Captain: T Hassan. Vice-captain: N Sandhu

Edited by Samya Majumdar