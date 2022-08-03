STS vs NTT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Strike League T20, Match 6

Southern Storm (STS) will take on the Northern Tide (NTT) in the sixth match of the Strike League T20 2022 on Wednesday (August 3) at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin.

The Southern Storm are the strongest team in this year's Strike League. They have proved themselves by winning their first two matches by handsome margins. The Northern Tide, on the other hand, lost their last match to the City Cyclones, while their first match was abandoned due to rain.

The Northern Tide will be desperate to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Southern Storm are a relatively better team. The Southern Storm are expected to win the match.

STS vs NTT Probable Playing XI

STS Playing XI

Josh Kann, Sam Fanning, Mitchell Owen, Jack Clayton, Bailey Capel, Param Uppal, Michael Kudra (wk), Bradley Hope, Hamish Martin, Toby Gray, Bradley Hope

NTT Playing XI

Sam Elder, Josh Brown, Jayllen Naganayagam, James Bazley, Antum Naqvi, Wes Agar, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Charles Stobo, Raveesh Srivastava (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Blake Macdonald

Match Details

STS vs NTT, Strike League T20 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: August 03, 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marrara Cricket Ground is a balanced one, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 160 runs. While the pitch has ample bounce to assist the bowlers, the batters will have to spend some time in the middle before changing gears.

STS vs NTT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Kudra, who has played exceptionally well in the last two matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. R Srivastava is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

S Fanning and M Owen are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. J Fraser McGurk is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has not performed well till now in the tournament but keeping in mind his experience, he is an important pick for the Dream11 team.

All-rounders

J Kann and P Uppal are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Naqvi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are W Agar and T Gray. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. N Radhakrishnan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in STS vs NTT Dream11 prediction team

J Kann (STS)

P Uppal (STS)

S Fanning (STS)

STS vs NTT: Important stats for the Dream11 team

P Uppal - Seven runs and seven wickets

M Owen - 48 runs and two wickets

J Kann - 138 runs and one wicket

Southern Strom vs Northern Tide Dream11 Prediction Today (Strike League T20 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Kudra, S Fanning, J Fraser McGurk, M Owen, J Brown, J Kann, P Uppal, A Naqvi, W Agar, N Radhakrishnan, T Gray

Captain: P Uppal Vice Captain: J Kann

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: M Kudra, S Fanning, J Fraser McGurk, M Owen, J Kann, P Uppal, A Naqvi, W Agar, N Radhakrishnan, T Gray, H Martin

Captain: P Uppal Vice Captain: M Owen

