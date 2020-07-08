SUN vs STT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Match - July 9th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SUN vs STT match of ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

Spanga United CC take on Stockholm Tigers in Match 16 of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Dream11 Fantasy

The first match on what promises to be an action-packed Thursday features Spanga United CC and Stockholm Tigers at the Karsby Cricket Center.

Both teams are reeling at the bottom of the table. While Spanga have lost both their games so far, Stockholm Tigers have won one from three games and are in desperate need of a win in this game.

With the stakes quite high in this game, we can expect a riveting contest between the sides in Stockholm.

Squads to choose from

Spanga United CC

Pubudu Keppetiyawa, Krishan Silva, Tasal Siddiqi, Janaka Johannes, Sanuk Keppetiyawa, Thilina Warnakulasuriya, Sajith Johansson, Faisal Azeem, Dammika Aduranmullawithanage, Asanka Kalugama, Anton Don, Fayaz Ali

Stockholm Tigers

Tanin Ahmad, Humayun Kabir, Hafizur Rahman, Rashedul Islam, Raz Imtiaz, Bipu Rais, Liton Sarkar, Roni Gupta, Arif Hossain, Faruk Ahmed, Ahmed Kawsar, Bappy Chowdhury, Rizvi Hoque, Asif Ferdous, Sayem Chowdhury, Shahnawazur Rahman, Akash Islam, Rudro Karim

Predicted Playing XIs

Spanga United CC

T Saddiqi, K Silva, J Johannes, S Keppetiyawa, F Azeem, T Warnakulasuriya, S Johansson, D Arunamullwithanage, A Kalugama and F Ali

Stockholm Tigers

H Kabir, H Rahman, R Islam, R Imtiaz, F Ahmed, A Hossain, R Hoque, A Kawser, S Rahman, A Ferdous and A Islam

Match Details

Match: Spanga United CC vs Stockholm Tigers

Date: 9th July 2020, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm

Pitch Report

Another relatively high-scoring game is expected in Stockholm, with the ball coming on nicely on to the bat. Apart from the odd ball keeping low, the bowlers should get some help from the overcast conditions that are on the forecast. Both teams should look to chase here, with 80 being a bare minimum at the Karsby Cricket Center.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SUN vs STT Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Kabir, R Islam, K Silva, R Imtiaz, F Ahmed, A Kawser, F Azeem, S Johansson, A Islam, F Ali and A Kalugama

Captain: F Ahmed, Vice-Captain: F Azeem

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Keppetiyawa, R Islam, J Johannes, R Imtiaz, F Ahmed, A Kawser, F Azeem, S Johansson, A Islam, F Ali and A Kalugama

Captain: A Kawser, Vice-Captain: F Ahmed