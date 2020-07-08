SUN vs STT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Match - July 9th, 2020
- Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SUN vs STT match of ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.
- Spanga United CC take on Stockholm Tigers in Match 16 of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.
The first match on what promises to be an action-packed Thursday features Spanga United CC and Stockholm Tigers at the Karsby Cricket Center.
Both teams are reeling at the bottom of the table. While Spanga have lost both their games so far, Stockholm Tigers have won one from three games and are in desperate need of a win in this game.
With the stakes quite high in this game, we can expect a riveting contest between the sides in Stockholm.
Squads to choose from
Spanga United CC
Pubudu Keppetiyawa, Krishan Silva, Tasal Siddiqi, Janaka Johannes, Sanuk Keppetiyawa, Thilina Warnakulasuriya, Sajith Johansson, Faisal Azeem, Dammika Aduranmullawithanage, Asanka Kalugama, Anton Don, Fayaz Ali
Stockholm Tigers
Tanin Ahmad, Humayun Kabir, Hafizur Rahman, Rashedul Islam, Raz Imtiaz, Bipu Rais, Liton Sarkar, Roni Gupta, Arif Hossain, Faruk Ahmed, Ahmed Kawsar, Bappy Chowdhury, Rizvi Hoque, Asif Ferdous, Sayem Chowdhury, Shahnawazur Rahman, Akash Islam, Rudro Karim
Predicted Playing XIs
Spanga United CC
T Saddiqi, K Silva, J Johannes, S Keppetiyawa, F Azeem, T Warnakulasuriya, S Johansson, D Arunamullwithanage, A Kalugama and F Ali
Stockholm Tigers
H Kabir, H Rahman, R Islam, R Imtiaz, F Ahmed, A Hossain, R Hoque, A Kawser, S Rahman, A Ferdous and A Islam
Match Details
Match: Spanga United CC vs Stockholm Tigers
Date: 9th July 2020, at 1:30 PM IST
Venue: Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm
Pitch Report
Another relatively high-scoring game is expected in Stockholm, with the ball coming on nicely on to the bat. Apart from the odd ball keeping low, the bowlers should get some help from the overcast conditions that are on the forecast. Both teams should look to chase here, with 80 being a bare minimum at the Karsby Cricket Center.
ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Kabir, R Islam, K Silva, R Imtiaz, F Ahmed, A Kawser, F Azeem, S Johansson, A Islam, F Ali and A Kalugama
Captain: F Ahmed, Vice-Captain: F Azeem
Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Keppetiyawa, R Islam, J Johannes, R Imtiaz, F Ahmed, A Kawser, F Azeem, S Johansson, A Islam, F Ali and A Kalugama
Captain: A Kawser, Vice-Captain: F AhmedPublished 08 Jul 2020, 23:24 IST