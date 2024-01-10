SUNE vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for SA20 League 2023, Match 1

The 1st match of the SA20 League 2023 will see Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SUNE) squaring off against Joburg Super Kings (JSK) at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday, January 10.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SUNE vs JSK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape are the defending champions of the SA T20 League as they won the final match by four wickets. Joburg Super Kings, on the other hand, were defeated by Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the second semi-final match by 14 runs.

Joburg Super Kings have a very good squad but Sunrisers Eastern Cape are the clear favorites to win today's match.

SUNE vs JSK Match Details

The first match of the SA20 League 2023 will be played on January 10 at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SUNE vs JSK, Match 1

Date and Time: January 10 2024, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Pitch Report

The pitch at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth is well balanced where there is equal assistance for batters and bowlers. The pacers enjoy some bounce in the initial overs while middle and death overs are dominated by the batters.

The last T20I match here was between India and South Africa, where a total of 334 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

SUNE vs JSK Form Guide

SUNE - Will be playing their first match

JSK - Will be playing their first match

SUNE vs JSK Probable Playing XI

SUNE Playing XI

No injury updates.

Dawid Malan, Adam Rossington, Aiden Markram (c), Sarel Erwee, Andile Simelane, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Ayabulela Gqamane, Brydon Carse, Simon Harmer.

JSK Playing XI

No injury updates.

Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Moeen Ali, Donavon Ferreira, Ronan Hermann (wk), Leus du Plooy, David Wiese, Romario Shepherd, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Imran Tahir.

SUNE vs JSK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Stubbs

T Stubbs is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match. A Rossington is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

F Du Plessis

R Hendricks and F Du Plessis are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters are expected to perform well. D Malan is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Markram

M Jansen and A Markram are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. M Ali is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

G Coetzee

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Coetzee and N Burger. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs too. L Williams is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SUNE vs JSK match captain and vice-captain choices

A Markram

Since the pitch is expected to help both batters and bowlers, you can make A Markram the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. Markram can play exceptionally well on this pitch and take advantage of the surface in the middle overs.

F Du Plessis

F Du Plessis loves playing against Sunrisers Eastern Cape and can perform well in today's nail-biting match.

5 Must-Picks for SUNE vs JSK, Match 1

A Markram

F Du Plessis

M Jansen

G Coetzee

N Burger

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Stubbs.

Batters: F Du Plessis, D Malan, R Hendricks.

All-rounders: A Markram, M Ali, M Jansen, R Shepherd.

Bowlers: N Burger, L Williams, G Coetzee.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Stubbs, A Rossington.

Batters: F Du Plessis, R Hendricks.

All-rounders: A Markram, M Ali, M Jansen, R Shepherd.

Bowlers: N Burger, S Harper, G Coetzee.