SUR vs ESS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – July 2, 2023

The 122nd match of the Vitality T20 Blast, 2023 will take place between Surrey and Essex at The Kia Oval in London on Sunday, July 2, starting at 07.00 pm IST.

After Somerset, Surrey are the second most likely team to qualify for the quarter-finals on July 6. Surrey and Hampshire Hawks are currently sharing the same position in the standings with 16 points. However, Surrey have a better NRR than the Hawks. In order to secure their spot in the quarter-finals, they will need to win their upcoming game and hope that the Hawks lose their match against Gloucestershire.

Essex are another team that have a good chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals. Currently ranked fifth in the leaderboard, they have accumulated 14 points. However, for Essex to secure a spot in the next round, they will not only need to win their match against Surrey, but they will also require a significant margin of victory. Furthermore, they will need the Hampshire Hawks to suffer a defeat in their match.

Squads for SUR vs ESS:

Surrey

Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Tom Curran, Sunil Narine, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Jordan (c), Sean Abbott, Gus Atkinson, Tom Lawes, Cam Steel, Jason Roy, Dan Moriarty, and Josh Blake.

Essex

Feroze Khushi, Adam Rossington (wk), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Daniel Lawrence, Paul Walter, Matthew Critchley, Daniel Sams, Simon Harmer (c), Aaron Beard, Shane Snater, Sam Cook, Tom Westley, Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Will Buttleman, and Robin Das.

Following are three players you can consider as captain or vice-captain for this game.

#3 Sam Curran (SUR) - 9 credits

Surrey CCC v Middlesex - Vitality Blast T20

Sam Curran has been quite prolific with both bat and the ball. He has managed to score 371 runs in 13 matches at a decent average of 28.53, including four half-centuries. Curran has also been lethal with the ball chipping in 14 wickets at a strike rate of 19.28.

Considering his all-round capabilities, Sam Curran would be a great choice for the vice-captain of your SUR vs ESS Dream11 team.

#2 Daniel Sams (ESS) - 9 credits

Middlesex v Essex Eagles - Vitality Blast T20

Daniel Sams has indeed been a fantastic and consistent bowling all-rounder. His performances have been commendable throughout the tournament, highlighting his skills and reliability.

Sams has amassed 334 runs at an excellent strike rate of 173.95. With 21 wickets, he has also been economical, giving runs at a rate of 7.84.

Daniel’s ability to contribute with both bat and ball has made him a noteworthy player for your SUR vs ESS Dream11 team.

#1 Will Jacks (SUR) - 9 credits

Surrey CCC v Middlesex - Vitality Blast T20

Will Jacks, the dynamic batting all-rounder representing Surrey, has been in remarkable form throughout the tournament. In 13 games, he has amassed 518 runs at an impressive average of 43.16.

Moreover, Jacks has also been quite effective with the ball, grabbing 10 wickets. His consistent performances and all-round abilities make him a potential game-changer for Surrey.

Jacks will be aiming to maintain his lethal form and deliver another exceptional performance in this crucial must-win game to help his team secure a victory.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's SUR vs ESS Dream11 contest? Daniel Sams Sams Curran 0 votes