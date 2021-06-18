SUR vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s T20 Blast Match - June 18th, 2021

Surrey will take on Hampshire in the 42nd match of the T20 Blast today.

Surrey are third in the South Group standings with seven points. While they have won three of their four matches, their last game against Sussex was abandoned due to poor weather conditions. Along with Sussex, Surrey are the only unbeaten team in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast.

Hampshire, meanwhile, are seventh in the table, having lost three of their four fixtures. They are currently on a two-game losing streak and will start today's T20 Blast match as underdogs. Hampshire lost to Middlesex by three wickets in their last outing.

Squads to choose from:

Surrey

Gareth Batty (c), Hashim Amla, Jordan Clark, Rikki Clarke, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Matt Dunn, Laurie Evans, Ben Geddes, Will Jacks, Daniel Moriarty, Jamie Overton, Ryan Patel, Jason Roy, Jamie Smith (wk)

Hampshire

Tom Alsop, Sam Northeast, Lewis McManus, James Fuller, Ian Holland, Scott Currie, Ajeet Dale, Brad Wheal, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Mohammad Abbas, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Felix Organ, Joe Weatherley, D’Arcy Short, James Vince

Predicted Playing XIs

Surrey

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Jamie Smith (wk), Sam Curran, Jordan Clark, Jamie Overton, Tom Curran, Gareth Batty (c), Matt Dunn, Daniel Moriarty

Hampshire

James Vince (c), D'Arcy Short, Tom Alsop, Joe Weatherley, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Lewis McManus (wk), Ian Holland, Chris Wood, Mason Crane, Bradley Wheal

Match Details

Match: Surrey vs Hampshire, 42nd Match

Venue: The Oval, London

Date and Time: 18th June, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the Oval generally favors bowlers in the shortest format, with spinners expected to play a crucial role in the middle overs. A score of 150 runs is expected to be par at the venue.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SUR vs HAM)

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SUR vs HAM)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lewis McManus, Jamie Smith, Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Joe Weatherley, James Vince, Sam Curran, Jordan Clark, Mason Crane, Tom Curran, Daniel Moriarty

Captain: Sam Curran. Vice-captain: Mason Crane

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lewis McManus, Jason Roy, Will Jacks, D’Arcy Short, Joe Weatherley, James Vince, Sam Curran, Jordan Clark, James Fuller, Mason Crane, Tom Curran, Daniel Moriarty

Captain: Jason Roy. Vice-captain: Will Jacks

