SUR vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for County Championship Division One 2022, Match 14

Surrey will take on Hampshire in the 14th match of the County Championship Division One 2022 at the Kennington Oval in London with the game beginning on Thursday.

Surrey currently occupy the second position in the table and have 13 points to their name. They drew their last match against Warwickshire. Ben Foakes, Ryan Patel, Kemar Roach, and Reece Topley have been their best players so far.

Meanwhile, Hampshire won their first league match against Somerset by an innings and 113 runs. With 23 points, they currently lead the table. James Fuller, Joe Weatherley, and James Vince are expected to prove important once again.

SUR vs HAM Probable Playing 11 Today

SUR XI

Rory Burns(c), Ryan Patel, Hashim Amla, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(wk), Jamie Smith, Will Jacks, Jordan Clark, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Reece Topley

HAM XI

Joe Weatherley, Jon Holland, Nick Gubbins, James Vince(c), Liam Dawson, Ben Brown(wk), Felix Organ, Keith Barker, James Fuller, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas

Match Details

SUR vs HAM, County Championship Division One 2022, Match 14

Date and Time: 14th April - 18th April, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Pitch Report

The Kennington pitch is expected to be suitable for batters and the average score across the four innings is 294 in the Test format. Teams opting to bowl first have won more games on this ground.

Today’s SUR vs HAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben Foakes was superb in the previous match against Warwickshire. He remained not out on 132 and has also been in great form behind the stumps.

Batters

James Vince looked in solid touch in the previous match against Somerset and racked up 54 runs. The Hampshire captain had managed 816 runs at an average of over 40 last season.

Rory Burns batted well across both the innings in the previous game and register scores of 41 and 22*. He will be looking for another big knock here.

All-rounders

Liam Dawson might have been dismissed for a duck in the last game but he will be expected to succeed here. He also picked up three wickets in the last match.

Bowlers

Mohammad Abbas was on song in the first match for Hampshire. He picked up six wickets in that match.

Kemar Roach picked up three wickets in the first match against Warwickshire. The pacer from West Indies also had a successful stint last season where had scalped 22 wickets across five matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in SUR vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

Hashim Amla (SUR)

James Vince (SUR)

Rory Burns (SUR)

Liam Dawson (HAM)

Mohammad Abbas (HAM)

Important stats for SUR vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

Ben Foakes: 132 runs

Rory Burns: 63 runs

James Vince: 56 runs

Mohammad Abbas: 6 wickets

Liam Dawson: 3 wickets

SUR vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Today

SUR vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Foakes, Hashim Amla, James Vince, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns, Ian Holland, Liam Dawson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Mohammad Abbas, Reece Topley

Captain: Hashim Amla, Vice-Captain: James Vince

SUR vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Foakes, Hashim Amla, James Vince, Ollie Pope, Joe Weatherley, Rory Burns, Ian Holland, Liam Dawson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Mohammad Abbas

Captain: Ben Foakes, Vice-Captain: Rory Burns

